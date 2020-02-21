COVID-19 And Global Supply Chains: Watch Out For Bullwhip Effects

In an earlier piece on the COVID-19 (Wuhan Coronavirus), I talked about how supply chain disruptions seemed to be occurring in slow-motion. A recent report from the Journal of Commerce warned of an imminent shortage of shipping containers in inland U.S. locations. How could these things be connected, and are we at risk of supply chain oscillations, often referred to as a bullwhip effect?

The virtual shutdown of commercial traffic in China has had a huge impact on global shipping. With the extended Lunar New Year shutdown, container shipping carriers have announced a large number of “blank sailings” – an industry euphemism for “we cancelled that voyage.” That’s completely rational, as nobody was sending trucks with outbound cargo to the big Asian container terminals. I had taken a class to visit the giant Yantian International Container Terminal in Shenzhen in January, and they told us they handled 20,000 trucks on a typical day. When I checked it last week, there was little visible traffic. With much of the country in lockdown and factories struggling to get production restarted, this was not a surprise.

The Ebba Maersk taking on containers at the Yantian International Container Terminal in Shenzhen, … [+] China on January 6, 2020. The Maersk E3 class ship sailed for Europe, reaching the Suez Canal on January 24, and Rotterdam on February 2.

Photo: © 2020 Willy Shih

For global supply chains that go by ocean, there is a built in time lag attributable to ship transit times. Container ships carrying exports that left China before the outbreak are only recently discharging cargo at destinations. We saw the Ebba Maersk loading at Yantian in Shenzhen on January 5. It didn’t make it to Rotterdam until February 2, and at last check it was at the Thames Port in the United Kingdom. That meant 27 days to reach the first port of call in Europe. Yantian (Shenzhen) to Long Beach, California might take 14 or 15 days, and a rail connection to the Midwest might take five more days. Thus the impact of the disruptions in China will take a while to be felt. There might be a few months of pipeline inventory winding its way through logistics and distribution facilities before it finally hits retail in the U.S. or Northern Europe.

All shipping relies to some extent on a balance of trade in both directions. After containers arrive at their destinations and are unloaded, they are reloaded with goods going in the other direction. Typically we have a large imbalance in U.S.-China trade. We import much more than we export, so there is generally a surplus of empty containers. Those empties need to go back – that is one of the reasons westbound transpacific cargo rates are usually much less expensive than eastbound, and eastbound Europe to Asia via the Suez Canal is less expensive than Asia to Europe. It’s a way of trying to balance out the flow. It’s also historically why it made sense to export waste paper to China (until China stopped accepting waste). It was so cheap to send a container back, it even made sense to load it with a low value commodity.

The predictions of a shortage of containers at inland U.S. locations might seem surprising, but that likely is because of the complete drop-off of inbound containers. The situation might be aggravated by people scrambling to make sure they have enough on hand. Those farther down the supply chain might anticipate the shortage and order more empty containers, or they might apply their own judgments or biases in forecasting their needs. This shortage gaming might lead to an amplification of the actual demand, followed by a period of excess inventory of containers piling up. This is what causes the Bullwhip Effect – a common effect in supply chains.

A similar thing could easily happen in any number of products imported from China. Purchasing managers, afraid of shortages which will soon be felt in stores when their pipeline inventory arrive and are sold out, might be placing back-up orders or trying to secure alternate sources of supply. But when China eventually gets back to work in full force, and there is no question that it will, we could have waves of inventory crashing on our shores. In these days of instantaneous global communications, it would seem that we should be able to avoid such scenarios, but I predict some embarrassing supply chain screw-ups like this are inevitable.

What the current situation points out to us is the importance of understanding time lags in a supply chain. Remember a time lag means a shock at one point in a supply chain takes a while to be felt further along the chain. For those of us who keep track of these things, this promises to be a fascinating time.

