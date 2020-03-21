COVID-19’s Worst Case? 10.6% Jobless Rate, $1.5 Trillion GDP Drop

21 March 2020, Lower Saxony, Hanover: Stacked up chairs stand in front of an ice cream parlour in … [+] Hannover. Measures to contain the corona virus are massively affecting public life in Lower Saxony. Photo: Peter Steffen/dpa (Photo by Peter Steffen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Economists have vastly under-estimated the economic damage from COVID-19. For example, on March 2, the OECD estimated that the Coronavirus would nick U.S. economic growth in 2020 — trimming its 2% U.S. GDP growth forecast for the year to 1.9%.

By March 21, economists had become far more pessimistic. After surveying 34 economists, the Wall Street Journal reported that the worst case scenario was a 7% drop in 2020 U.S. GDP and the loss of 5 million jobs — sending the unemployment rate soaring north of 10%.

With the S&P 500 trading just 30 points more than 2,271 — where it was on inauguration day, January 20, 2017 — things do not seem so great here (unless you think the Great Recession was great).

Economists do not see things getting that bad. However, they do envision the current slump becoming as bad or worse than the Great Recession — the 2007/9 collapse “triggered by the housing collapse and subprime loan debacle,” according to the Journal.

An MIT expert is surprisingly optimistic — expecting things to begin to return to normal by May 15.

Comparing the Economic Impact of COVID-19 Collapse to the Great Recession

What happened back then was indeed awful. GDP collapsed 8.8% in the fourth quarter of 2018 which started off with the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers. The Great Recession featured job losses of about 800,000 a month for several months. Between December 2007 and 2009 when it ended, the economy lost 8 million jobs with the unemployment rate rising from 4.4% to 10%, according to the Journal.

Currently economists see a median pessimistic forecast that’s milder than what happened back then. GDP will plunge 10% in the second quarter, falling another 3.8% in the third quarter and dropping 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the economist, who estimate that the unemployment rate will climb to 7.4% by the end of 2020.

Job losses could be much worse. Under the Journal’s pessimistic scenario, they could reach 800,000 a month in the second quarter, followed by 300,000 a month in the third quarter and 40,000 a month in the fourth quarter.

However, CNBC reports that as many as 5 million jobs could be lost in April 2020 alone, according to Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. Steven Blitz, chief U.S. economist at TS Lombard expects that by April the unemployment rate will rise from 3.5% in February to 10.6% — with 12 million more unemployed than last month — a 203% spike.

Job losses are likely to be concentrated differently in the COVID-19 collapse. Rajeev Dhawan, director of the Economic Forecasting Center at Georgia State University, told the Journal that the 2008 recessions “killed jobs across all industries, from construction and manufacturing to banking and law.” He expects the current decline to cost lower-wage employees their jobs in industries such as restaurants, hotels, airlines and real estate.

Of course, some low-wage employers are scrambling to hire people. Amazon aspires to add 100,000 more employees in the U.S. to boost online deliveries and Walmart will pay $550 million worth of cash bonuses to its hourly workers and hire 150,000 temps.

Some economists expect the current downturn to be short. For example, Blitz believes that when social distance narrows, businesses will reopen. With help from the planned [$1 trillion] in fiscal spending, he expects the unemployment rate to peak at the beginning — e.g., possibly in April — ending 2020 at 6%.

MIT Expert Remains Hopeful

Richard Larson, an MIT expert who served as principal investigator on six years of pandemic research supported primarily by the Centers for Disease Control, told me March 21 thinks the U.S. can get back to normalish by May 15.

When I spoke with him on February 1, he was more optimistic. As he said today, “The impact of COVID-19 in the U.S. has gone way beyond my expectations on February 1.” That is when he started studying the virus and became very concerned.

He wrote a “speculative paper” which mentioned the “troubling fact that asymptomatic infected individuals can transmit the disease. Subsequently, most of the hypotheses of that paper (submitted on February 14), have been shown by bio-researchers to be valid.”

This was the biggest surprise to Larson which made COVID-19 infection “very difficult to avoid, unless one is scrupulous with social distancing and hygiene.”

He does not think that the U.S. will ever return to normal. However, I think the way we live after the current epidemic subsides does not sound so bad. As he said, “There will not be a return to the old normal. We will learn much from the experience, and emerge as a stronger nation with new priorities and new systems, better systems, in place. Two examples of systems that might change dramatically:

Education, as we have seen how online education can be just as good or even better than in-class brick&mortar education, for a variety of settings, esp. some high school education and much of higher education;

Working from home, via the internet — this will now become standard behavior in many job categories.”

He is surprisingly optimistic. “If we are patient and participate as a community in social distancing and scrupulous hygiene, we can get the basic reproductive number, R0, significantly below 1.0. If we can keep it below 1.0 (our goal should be 0.5) for a few cycles of the virus, we will have climbed peak infection and start moving down the infection mountain to the other side, as Soouth Korea and China have done.”

If that happens, he hopes that life will start returning to normal “on or before May 15. As we return to normal, we must retain many of the social distancing and hygiene behaviors as we have just learned, but not to the extremes as we have now,” Larson concluded.

