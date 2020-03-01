Craft Brewers Weigh In On Low-Calorie Craze

Craft brewers are reducing calories in an effort to woo health-conscious drinkers

Chris Furnari

It’s a great time to be a health-conscious craft beer consumer.

For drinkers on a diet, there are now dozens of different options made by small and independent brewers that are full on flavor but low on calories and carbohydrates.

Whether you’re a fan of hazy IPAs, pale ales, light lagers or sour ales, chances are there’s now a low-calorie option at your local liquor store.

According to research firm Nielsen, there are now more than 100 different light or low-calorie craft beers being sold at off-premise retailers, and those brands are all hoping to capture a slice of Michelob Ultra’s leading market position.

Over the 52-week period ending January 26, 2020, dollar sales of the Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned Michelob Ultra brand have grown 16.3%, to nearly $2.3 billion. The low-cal brew, which appeals to athletes and other drinkers moderating their consumption, is the second-largest beer in America.

And now craft breweries — even those owned by large beer companies like A-B InBev and Molson Coors — want a piece of the action.

Yesterday, I wrote about why so many small breweries were shifting their focus toward the lighter side of the beer market. Unfortunately, so many great comments didn’t make the final edit.

Below are some of my favorite responses — which have been lightly edited for clarity — that missed the cut. Oh, and basically everyone I interviewed said they believed these beers were here to stay.

Chris Furnari: Why are so many smaller breweries coming out with low-cal offerings targeting the Michelob Ultra drinker?

Monday Night Brewing co-founder Jeff Heck: Low-cal is something that a significant segment of beer drinkers care about, at least on some occasions, and smaller breweries are looking for ways to solve for those occasions.

Artisanal Brewing Ventures CMO Derek Detenber: I think it’s more than just targeting a Michelob Ultra drinker. The trend of lower-calorie, lower-ABV drinking is a shift in how consumers — particularly younger legal drinking age consumers — are approaching the category as a whole. The rapid growth of hard seltzers are a great example of that shift.

Craft Beer Cellar (Braintree, Mass.) Owner Kay Young: I think that it’s impossible not to notice the seltzer craze that has consumed the market and THAT is why craft breweries are coming out with these offerings. They are acknowledging that consumers are seeking low-carb, low-cal options, and this is craft beer’s response to seltzers.

Dogfish Head’s Slightly Mighty Low-Cal IPA was a first-mover.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Furnari: Are smaller craft players going to grow the overall pie for these beverages, or will they simply be taking occasions from Michelob Ultra?

Firestone Walker co-founder David Walker: I believe great craft brewers can win customers from anyone. Do they grow the beer pie? I am not sure but without them you can guarantee the beer pie shrinks as we are the ones bringing the theatre and innovation to the category.

Harpoon Brewery co-founder and CEO Dan Kenary: That pie is definitely going to grow — probably taking some share away from regular craft — but I see a lot of that share coming from Michelob Ultra, domestics, and other segments as well.

East Island Brewing co-founder Scott Hansen: We believe the “better-for-you” pie will grow since some of the lower-calorie offerings are appended to other beer styles such as IPA. In those cases, they will take occasions from those beer styles more than taking from Ultra.

Young: In my opinion, craft breweries are more interested in creating their own niche within the category rather than concentrating on taking market share — or expecting to take market share — from Michelob Ultra.

Detenber: It depends on how you define the pie. We look at the pie as total alcohol beverage and that pie hasn’t grown in a long, long time. But by looking at it that way, you have a broader sense of what occasions brands like Easy Ringer, Trail Haze and Hi-Current are going to get. Some will be from Ultra, but more will come from other premium light beers, hard seltzers and spirits.

Heck: Our belief is that it will be a bit of both. Michelob Ultra controls a big pie, so we think there’s sufficient overlap with craft drinkers that we’ll have success in taking some of that existing market share, while also growing the category for an increasingly health-conscious consumer base who has a limited number of great craft options right now.

Kentucky’s Braxton Brewing released Hop Fit, a low-cal IPA, earlier this month.

Braxton Brewing

Furnari: How successful or unsuccessful will this collective group of brewers be at cutting into Michelob Ultra’s dominating market position?

Braxton Brewing co-founder Jake Rouse: I’m not so sure that low-cal craft beers are going directly at the Michelob Ultra drinker as much as I think it’s an opportunity to keep craft beer drinkers within craft while creating incremental volume opportunities. Low-calorie craft beer can help consumers stay within craft, rather than feeling like they need to switch to seltzer, spirits, or macro beer.

Heck: I suspect it will be largely determined by whether or not we can be effective at offering something unique and consistent with the craft that we claim to love.

