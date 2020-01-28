Speaking is a popular side hustle and impact-driven career for many entrepreneurs and executives. While the formality in which speakers pursue the craft vary, one thing is for sure: the speakers who find the most lucrative opportunities and create the most impact are the speakers who deeply understand their audiences and can therefore pull them in quickly.

As a speaker myself, I was interested in how I could apply the tactics of creating an audience to my speaking career. So, I sat down with Margaux Noël, who just published a book titled Creating an Audience on creating the psychological profiles of any speaker or leader’s audience. She says that rather than crafting your message to suit your audience, you should create your audience to suit your message. “That way, you maintain a firm grasp on your message rather than wavering depending on the audience,” she specified.

Here are a few ways to create your own audience for your maximum impact.

Creating Your Audience to 10X Your Impact as a Speaker | Stephanie Burns

Viktor Cap 2013

1. Identify Yourself As One Of Them

While it’s imperative to understand the demographics of your audience – age, gender, race, income, location, etc. – Noël warns against creating an audience out of solely one of these demographics. Similarly, even if one demographic is shared almost exclusively (i.e. a room full of self-identifying women), she warns against assuming that they all share the same beliefs and values.

From there, it’s important to find something that unites the audience as a whole. What does the audience have in common with each other? Then, identify yourself within that group. What do you have in common with the audience? Noël shared that “the most important part of analysing group backgrounds is establishing a common in-group and establishing yourself as a part of that in-group.” Prove to the audience that you understand them, and that you belong.

2. Find A Commonality Amongst Them

Your power as a speaker is strengthened if you know what your audience is there to hear. “Ask yourself: what did each of these audience members come for? Did they want to be persuaded, inspired, informed, or entertained?” Noël posed.

Beyond that, it’s likely that the audience had a shared experience, has a common goal, or shares common values. Perhaps you’re speaking at a conference on the topic of entrepreneurship and everyone is there on their own volition. In this case, the audience may include many different subgroups of demographics, but they have one thing in common: their desire to be entrepreneurs and invest in themselves.

“Once you’ve identified a commonality, no matter how seemingly irrelevant, the audience begins to feel more connected and you can start to build your message upon that sense of community,” she noted. This commonality can be further emphasized by making the audience feel special.

“When you make a person feel special, they will want to be part of your audience identity,” Noël shared. Tips to do this include singling out certain people in the audience, or simply expressing your genuine gratitude to be onstage. In the book The Science of Selling, author Daniel Hoffeld discusses how it’s very hard to dislike someone once you know that they like you. He advises expressing a genuine interest in sales conversations, and making it apparent that you like the buyer. The same principle can be applied to an audience.

3. Create An Audience

The final step is to hone the message and create interest. To do this, it comes down to emotions. There are five universal basic human emotions as posited by emotional psychologist Dr. Paul Ekman: anger, fear, disgust, enjoyment, and sadness. A good talk should appeal to the audience members based on one of these emotions. If your talk is about quitting your job for your daydream, it could appeal to fear. If your talk is about a social justice issue, it could appeal to anger. Choose just one emotion and play on it throughout the course of your talk.

The audience can be further solidified by releasing content or creating other methods of engagement related to your message. One example is community engagement events that are hosted by politicians, or when companies write articles about their products. And perhaps most importantly: it’s about your own interest in what you have to say. If you have a high regard for your message, its impact, and how you can serve the audience you carefully created, it shows. That will resonate, and allow you to connect with your created audience in an uncharted way.

Source