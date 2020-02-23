Cristiano Ronaldo: What Are His Records And Landmarks After Netting On His 1,000th Appearance?

FERRARA, ITALY – FEBRUARY 22: Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Juventus celebrates after scoring his first … [+] goal with teammates during the Serie A match between SPAL and Juventus at Stadio Paolo Mazza on February 22, 2020 in Ferrara, Italy. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Juventus phenomenon Cristiano Ronaldo made the headlines once again on Saturday, as the 35-year-old marked his 1,000th senior career appearance with a goal turning in Juan Cuadrado’s cross, whilst helping Juve to a 2-1 victory over SPAL at the Stadio Paolo Mazza.

Having opened the scoring in the first half, the Portuguese star netted his 725th goal of his career. By doing so, he equalled the Italian top-flight record, shared with Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella of scoring in 11 straight Serie A matches.

Ronaldo started his career at boyhood club Sporting Club de Portugal where he made 31 appearances between 2002-03, before later moving to the North of England joining Manchester United as an 18-year-old.

Clocking up 292 appearances at Old Trafford in six years, he later joined Real Madrid in 2009 before leaving to further his career at current club Juventus in 2018.

TURIN, ITALY – JULY 16: Juventus new signing Cristiano Ronaldo poses for the media during the press … [+] conference on July 16, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

Juventus FC via Getty Images

It was the 2006-07 season under Sir Alex Ferguson where his career took off. Ronaldo hit his scoring stride in the 2006-07 season when he struck 23 goals in a season for the first time. The consistency since then has been nothing short of phenomenal.

As the Portuguese international has got older, Ronaldo has become more clinical on the international stage. After hitting single-figure totals in his first 10 seasons with Portugal, he has scored 10 or more goals in three of the past four campaigns.

You may ask, who has he scored the most goals for at club level? During Ronaldo’s days in the Spanish capital with Los Blancos, he netted a staggering 450 out of his 724 career goals (62.15%) at Real Madrid.

MADRID, SPAIN – DECEMBER 09: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring during the … [+] La Liga match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on December 9, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

Real Madrid via Getty Images

Just 16.12% of his goals came in the green and white of Sporting where he made 31 appearances. Having made 118 in 292 appearances for Manchester United his goal percentage was 40.41%, whilst for Portgual 99 in 164 (60.37%) and Ronaldo is currently on 53 goals in 72 for Juventus (73.61%).

The Portuguese star has plenty of favourite goal-scoring victims. Sevilla comes in as his first having netted 27 against them over the years, whilst Atlético Madrid (25), Getafe (23), Celta Vigo (20) and Barcelona (18) are also high on his list.

In terms of hat-tricks, his first and only one for the ted devils came for Manchester United in January 2008, in a 6-0 victory over Newcastle. He has gone on to reach 55 further ones. To date, his latest treble came in a 4-0 victory for Juventus over Cagliari back in January this year. He has hit plenty of landmarks, and after he hangs up his boots, he will no doubt look at his staggering achievements.

Game one – Sporting debut against Inter Milan in August 2002, aged 17 years and 190 days.

Game 34 – Makes Manchester United debut as an 18-year-old, the Red Devils defeated Bolton Wanderers 4-0 in August 2003 at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (L) takes the ball past Stylianos Giannakopoulos (back) and … [+] Nicky Hunt (R) of Bolton Wanderers during the first Premiership match of the season at Old Trafford in Manchester, 16 August 2003. Ronaldo, making his debut, won a penalty and played sensationally after coming on as a substitute. Manchester United won the game 4-0. AFP PHOTO Adrian DENNIS (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Game 80 – He receives his first major honour as a player, after scoring in Manchester United’s 3-0 victory over Millwall in the FA Cup in May 2004.

Game 83 – Ronaldo made his first appearance for Portugal in the Euro 2004 group stage defeat to Greece. In the 2-1 loss, he netted right at the death providing a consolation.

Game 303 – His first career hat-trick in January 2008, helped Manchester United defeat Newcastle 6-0 at Old Trafford.

Game 393 – Ronaldo netted a debut penalty as Real Madrid defeated Deportivo La Coruña 3-2 back in August 2009.

MADRID, SPAIN – AUGUST 29: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid shoots to score from the penalty spot … [+] during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 29, 2009 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Game 518 – Another penalty dispatched, Ronaldo scored his 100th goal for the Spanish giants in 105 appearances, helping Los Blancos to a 2-0 victory over Lyon in the Champions League.

Game 557 – The now 35-year-old netted his first hat-trick in the Champions League back in October 2012 as Real Madrid defeated Ajax 4-1 in the group stages.

Game 633 – Northern Ireland were the victims as Ronaldo scored his first treble for his nation in a 4-2 win over Northern Ireland back in September 2013.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (L) scores his first goal against Northern Ireland during the 2014 … [+] World Cup European zone group F qualifying football match between Northern Ireland and Portugal at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on September 6, 2013. AFP PHOTO/ PETER MUHLY (Photo credit should read PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Game 731 – Ronaldo netted a staggering five goals and first-half hat-trick as Madrid defeated Granada 9-1 in April 2015.

Game 758 – He later broke Real’s goalscoring record set by legend Raúl netting his 324th in a 3-0 win over Levante in October 2015.

Game 849 – Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 Champions League goals in the 4-2 victory over Bayern Munich in April 2017. His hat-trick in a quarter-final win over the Bavarian giants meant it was a full 330 days before Lionel Messi reached 100.

Game 901 – Real Madrid’s 6-3 demolish of Girona saw him net his 50th career hat-trick in March 2018 (he netted four times).

MADRID, SPAIN – MARCH 18: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his goal during … [+] the La Liga 2017-18 match between Real Madrid and Girona FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on March 18 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Game 921 – Ronaldo opens Juventus record scoring both goals in his fourth game for the Old Lady, in the 2-1 victory over Sassuolo on September 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the goal machine that just keeps giving. Records are there to be broken – he has beaten many and no doubt there are many more to be smashed before he hangs up those lethal boots.

Source