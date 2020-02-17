Cristiano Ronaldo: What Does The Soccer Icons Famous ‘Si’ Celebration Mean?

ALLIANZ STADIUM, TORINO, ITALY – 2020/01/22: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus FC celebrate after … [+] scoring a goal during the Coppa Italia match between Juventus Fc and As Roma. Juventus Fc wins 3-1 over As Roma. (Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LightRocket via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo maybe renowned for his goalscoring exploits on the pitch, but the Portuguese international has produced a range of different celebrations over the years.

Just like the Juventus superstar, many players have their unique expression of joy when they score a goal. Paul Pogba and Roberto Firmino show off their dance moves for example, whilst Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé folds his arms.

Ronaldo has 625 goals to date since he began his career with Sporting Lisbon’s first-team in October 2002 against Moreirense, where he netted two goals in the 3–0 win. He has had plenty of opportunities to work at his celebrations, but the most famous is his “siii” stance. We give you the lowdown of all you need to know about it.

Ronaldo performs a mid-air pirouette before shouting “si” – which is Spanish for “yes!” – upon landing. By doing this, he is expressing his delight of scoring. Supporters tend to also join in with the Portuguese star, by yelling the word ‘siii”this tends to bellow around the stadium.

MADRID, SPAIN – MARCH 03: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team’s … [+] second goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Getafe at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 3, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Getty Images

His trademark celebration has played a huge role in his career to date, and it first came on to the scene when he was playing for Real Madrid. Back in 2014, the Juventus star even shouted the word “si” on stage at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, claiming the award ahead of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

“The scream? The players know I always do that shout when I score a goal or when we win. It’s our shout, from Real Madrid,” Ronaldo told Spanish TV station Cuatro at the time.

He did say that it was a shout made to his Real Madrid teammates, however, the celebration has followed the talisman and he has even continued to showcase it in front of the Juve Italian fans since joining the club in the summer of 2018.

ROME, ITALY – JANUARY 12: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus FC celebrates after scoring goal 0-2 during … [+] the Serie A match between AS Roma and Juventus FC at Stadio Olimpico on January 12, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Fans have previously joined in with the celebration and it has trended around the globe due to Ronaldo’s popularity both on and off the pitch. Even footballers have mimicked the 35-year-old’s celebration. Serbia international Marko Grujic performed the celebration against Schalke whilst he was on-loan at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga last year.

“Pure emotion. I could not control it, it just happened like that,” Grujic told Bild. “I look up to Ronaldo. He is a great role model for me because he works obsessively on his development.”

The K-League All-Star team also did their rendition of the celebration against Juventus, with Ronaldo in attendance and posing with a smile.

TURIN, ITALY – JANUARY 6: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus celebrates 2-0 during the Italian Serie A … [+] match between Juventus v Cagliari Calcio at the Allianz Stadium on January 6, 2020 in Turin Italy (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Getty Images

If you want to do the famous celebration, you need to run, jump, turn in mid-air, then throw your hands down to the side when you land. You have to ensure that your legs are spread wide apart when falling in a ‘power stance’, your back has to be to the crowd so the crowd can see your name displayed on your shirt, preferably with a number 7 on it. Once the pirouette is complete, the final part of the celebration is to scream “si!”.

No doubt with the form he is in and recently stating he can play until he is 40-years-old we will have plenty of chances to see the famous celebration again.

Source