Crocs And Steve Madden Show How China’s Coronavirus Outbreak Is Slamming Retailers

Crocs shares slumped 16% Thursday as the plastic clog maker joined a slow of others in warning of … [+] slowing demand due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. Photographer: Jin Lee/Bloomberg

BLOOMBERG NEWS

As the coronavirus outbreak that originated in China spreads to other parts of the world and threatens to derail global consumer demand, U.S. and other retailers that have counted on the country as a key growth driver and supplier are continuing to wrestle with the negative ripple effect.

Plastic clog maker Crocs shares slumped 16% Thursday while rival shoe retailer Steve Madden shares dropped 6% after both companies gave disappointing China-related sales or profit outlooks.

On the heels of a record sales year, Crocs said sales this year would be hurt as many of its stores in China are shut temporarily and those that remain open are operating on reduced schedule and seeing below-average customer visits, a pattern also observed by many other retailers including Nike.

The fallout is broad, Crocs said, as traffic in many of its other key Asian markets also has declined.

On the supply chain front, with the U.S.’s heavy reliance on China, dubbed “the world’s factory,” for things from shoes to mobile phones, Steve Madden said Thursday it’s feeling the sourcing impact even as the majority of its Chinese factories have reopened.

Some 99% of shoes sold in the U.S. are imported, and 70% of those imports come from China, according to the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America.

“Even the factories that are open are not operating at their normal productivity,” said Steve Madden CEO Edward Rosenfeld on a conference call Thursday, adding about a third to two-fifths of its China factory workers have returned to the manufacturing floors. “This is obviously a very fluid situation, but currently we’re looking at, on average, production delays of about three weeks.”

Steve Madden will have to pay the higher airfreight to fly “a lot more goods” in while those products that come through ocean shipment will be delayed, he said.

“We have to assume that there is going to be a loss of sales associated with that,” he said. “When you have fewer weeks on the floor and fewer weeks to sell the goods, that’s going to impact your reorders.”

Victoria’s Secret parent L Brands said late Wednesday that profit would also be hurt by the outbreak due to both lower demand from store closings in China and a supply delay of up to four weeks for some lingerie and spring apparel merchandise.

“We are taking steps to mitigate the impact of these potential delays,” said L Brands, which recently agreed to sell a majority stake of Victoria’s Secret to private equity firm Sycamore Partners. “While we have a diversified finished goods sourcing by country, China is a critical source of raw materials.”

That echoed the sentiment of other brands from Cole Haan to consumer packaged goods giant Procter & Gamble, which recently said the outbreak in China could affect supply of 17,600 products. Cole Haan said recently even though less than 15% of its shoes and handbags are made in China, its manufacturers in other countries source materials from there.

This week’s updates followed a drumbeat of others including Apple, Walmart, Nike, Ralph Lauren and Coach parent Tapestry that also warned of local demand blow.

“Coronavirus disruption will be significant,” said Cowen & Co. analyst John Kernan in a report Thursday. He cut his profit estimates on companies including Nike, Adidas and Lululemon.

Nike counts on China for 19% of its sales and 25% of its goods while North Face, Kipling and Vans parent VF gets 15% of its sales and 20% of its products from that country, he estimated. The exposure is even bigger for some companies such as Skechers, which sources 45% of goods from China, according to his report.

“Coronavirus-related concerns are now weighing meaningfully upon market sentiment,” said Oppenheimer retail analyst Brian Nagel in a note on Thursday.

It also remains to be seen if the fallout would hasten U.S. and other retailers’ attempt to diversify their sourcing from China, already a key watch point in the wake of the U.S.-China tariffs war. Cole Haan, for instance, sad in its recent IPO filing that it plans to reduce the percentage of products made in China.

It also is worth watching whether companies will take a pause and rethink their heavy reliance on China to stoke demand. Luxury goods sector, for instance, counts on consumers from that country spending domestically or abroad for a third of the industrywide sales, according to Bain & Co.

Italian luxury apparel Moncler, which has seen its China sales plunge 80% due to the outbreak, said this month it’s “decided to postpone some of the investment on the Chinese market,” including relocations and new store openings. The company, however, is going ahead with its plan to open stores in Spain and Ukraine.

“There is still a lot of possibility to open because there are markets where we are still not present,” said Roberto Eggs, Moncler chief marketing and operating officer, on a conferencecall.

But for now, any of the diversification move may be too little to make any difference.

“China concentration could prove temporarily costly,” ratings agency Moody’s said recently.

Related on Forbes: Department stores’ biggest threat isn’t Amazon

Related on Forbes: P&G says 17,600 products could be affected by the coronavirus outbreak in China

Related on Forbes: Olay will stop retouching images in P&G’s latest bid to win younger shoppers

Related on Forbes: Walmart is still falling short in its bid to be a “fashion destination”

Source