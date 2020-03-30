Cuomo Says Ventilators Cost $50,000, Up From $20,000 As States Compete For The Devices

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Topline: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a Monday press conference that ventilators now cost $50,000, a 150% increase in price as the state’s cases surge to over 66,000 as his administration continues efforts to prepare for even higher numbers of patients.

Cuomo said that ventilators now cost over $50,000, as opposed to the $20,000 when the state first attempted to purchase them, because states are competing with each other to obtain enough of the devices in anticipation of a surge of patients.

The rate of intubation of New York patients—meaning those patients being placed on ventilators—was up on Monday, but Cuomo said that there is no pattern to the data.

Cuomo said the rate of doubling of cases is now at six days, as compared to doubling every two to five days, which means is a sign that the number is slowing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Source