Cuomo Says Ventilators Cost $50,000, Up From $20,000 As States Compete For The Devices

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Topline: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a Monday press conference that ventilators now cost $50,000, a 150% increase in price as the state’s cases surge to over 66,000 as his administration continues efforts to prepare for even higher numbers of patients.
- Cuomo said that ventilators now cost over $50,000, as opposed to the $20,000 when the state first attempted to purchase them, because states are competing with each other to obtain enough of the devices in anticipation of a surge of patients.
- The rate of intubation of New York patients—meaning those patients being placed on ventilators—was up on Monday, but Cuomo said that there is no pattern to the data.
- Cuomo said the rate of doubling of cases is now at six days, as compared to doubling every two to five days, which means is a sign that the number is slowing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.