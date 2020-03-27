Customer Service And Support Teams Are In For A Long Sprint

Now is a time of crisis in a growing number of countries around the world.

The coronavirus pandemic is causing unprecedented levels of dislocation.

More than three million Americans have lost their jobs in the last week while, in the UK, the government is reporting that nearly half a million new people have registered for welfare payments in the nine days up to yesterday.

America and the UK are not alone in this. We can see similar situations developing in other countries around the world.

At the same time, we are seeing many industries grappling with a move to remote working while having to deal with unprecedented levels of demand on their service and support staff.

However, there is evidence that some firms are not set up to deal with the switch to remote working while others are facing too much demand.

Rick Bloom, CEO of Support.com, a publicly quoted tech support company with over 20 years of experience managing a remote U.S.-based workforce, recently announced that it wants to hire an unlimited number of remote support agents. Bloom said this was to meet the growing demand from businesses of all sizes that are looking for customer, technical and call center support for their operations and their customers.

The situation is no different in the UK. According to Trevor Butterworth, Founder and CEO of The UK Contact Centre Forum, many customer service outsourcers have just had their busiest week ever in terms of enquiries from companies asking them to take on their contact center operations. These enquiries have ranged from 20 and 30 seat operations up to 500 and more seats and have covered everything from help to deal with disruption to business operations, their ability to operate remotely and overwhelming customer demand.

This is service as unusual.

And, the reality is that things are not going to change any time soon.

So, for customer service and support leaders that are grappling with these sort of issues, here are some suggestions to help you cope and navigate your way through this exceptional time:

If you haven’t done it already then move your service and support operations to remote working as quickly as possible to preserve the well-being of your service and support staff. Realize that if you are struggling to make the move or to deal with the levels of demand that you are facing, then there are cloud software providers and specialist remote working outsourcers like Support.com , Sensée , Arise , Unity4 and others who can help. Keep in mind that many employees may not be used to remote working, therefore, supporting them and maintaining their morale and well-being is critical. Please pay particular attention to how you can support your staff after they have taken and dealt with difficult calls and complaints. If you don’t do this well, it will cause problems down the line. Please communicate with your customers and help them understand the situation. But, do it frequently, do it more than you think it is necessary and do it with openness and honesty. In fact, do it until you are sick of communicating because your customers will not have seen or heard everything you have said or written. However, if you do and are proactive with your customers, most of them will understand and, in turn, they will help manage demand and get through this.

It’s almost becoming hackneyed already to say that these are unprecedented times.

The challenge facing service and support teams is likely to be more like a long sprint rather than a marathon.

But, if customer service and support teams work hard, take care of each other, work with their customers and seek help where they need it they will deliver.

We’re counting on them.

Source