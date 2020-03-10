Home Business CVS To Buy 110 Schnuck’s Grocer Pharmacies In The Midwest
CVS To Buy 110 Schnuck's Grocer Pharmacies In The Midwest

written by Forbes March 10, 2020
CVS To Buy 110 Schnuck’s Grocer Pharmacies In The Midwest
CVS Health said it will buy the retail and specialty pharmacy business of Schnuck Markets Inc., a large Midwestern grocer with more than 100 stores.

CVS said it will “acquire and operate 99 of the grocer’s pharmacies and will brand them as CVS Pharmacy,” the company said. “Additionally, CVS Pharmacy and its subsidiaries will acquire the prescription files from 11 Schnucks pharmacies and transfer them to nearby CVS Pharmacy locations.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but it will bring a substantial presence to CVS in the Midwest where rival Walgreens Boots Alliance has a larger market share.

Schnucks has more than 110 stores in five states: Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa, the company’s website says.

