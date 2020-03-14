Home Business CVS, Walgreens Prep Parking Lots For Coronavirus Testing
written by Forbes March 14, 2020
Walgreens Home Deliveries

CVS Health and Walgreens are preparing to turn parking lots and spaces outside of their stores into … [+] temporary areas to test for the Coronavirus strain COVID-19. In this June 25, 2018, file photo shows a Walgreens store in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

CVS Health, Walgreens, Walmart and Target are dedicating parking lots and other temporary areas outside of their drugstores across the country to test for the Coronavirus strain COVID-19.

The nation’s two largest drugstore chains and other big retailers with pharmacies and related capabilities pledged in a White House meeting Friday to aid the federal government and local health officials in providing access to COVID-19 testing. Testing could begin as soon as next week outside of the drugstores, according to sources close to Walgreens and CVS.

“We expect testing will take place in secure areas of parking lots at select stores – not inside – and individuals being tested will not have to leave their cars,” CVS said in a statement Friday afternoon following a meeting with President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency.

Trump said there would be a half million more tests available next week and another 5 million within a month. Combined, the retailers with drugstore chains have more than 20,000 locations though it’s unclear which would offer tests.

Walgreens said “non-Walgreens health personnel will administer COVID-19 testing.” The companies said the testing dates and locations will be announced at a later date.

“Collaboration with health officials, the government, and across our industry and other sectors is critical at this time,” Walgreens President Richard Ashworth said. “Walgreens has a long history of being there when our customers and communities needs us most. We’re continuing to work around the clock to support the health, safety and well-being of our customers, patients and team members.”

