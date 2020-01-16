CX New Year’s Resolution: Provide An End-To-End View

Getty

It’s fair to say that IT and business leaders are obsessed with improving customer experience (CX), as it’s now the top brand differentiator, outweighing price, product quality and other factors. Historically, business leaders have relied on customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores to measure CX, but that has recently given way to net promoter score (NPS), which is a more accurate reflection of a customer’s opinion.

CX Improvement Starts In The Contact Center But Does Not End There

The focus on CX has created a massive wave of contact center upgrades. This seems logical given the contact center is the first point of contact for many customers. Almost all post-sales interactions run through the contact center. The laser focus on CX has driven unprecedented levels of innovation in the contact center as the vendors look to add omnichannel and AI-based features to remove much of the friction customers experience. The traditional vendors such as Cisco, Mitel and Avaya have been pushed by born-in-the-cloud companies like Five9, TalkDesk, Vonage, Amazon and Twilio, giving customers more choice than ever before. This is driving new features at a furious rate.

Business leaders need to expand their aperture when it comes to CX and focus on redefining customer engagement. This is done through the integration of marketing technology (martech) and contact center systems. Each platform provides valuable information that can be used to optimize and customize customer interactions, but keeping the data in silos limits finding insights. Bringing these islands together will provide a 360-degree view of the customer journey and enable businesses to provide differentiated interactions. There aren’t as many martech vendors as there are contact center ones, but Selligent, Salesforce and Adobe are three of the leading solution providers.

Leaving these systems independent can lead to situations that could drive down customer loyalty. As an example, a customer may have had a bad experience with an airline and called the contact center to voice their displeasure. A salesperson who does not have access to contact center data might have a campaign underway and could call the customer about buying a vacation package. Trying to be upsold so soon after complaining would leave a bad taste in the customer’s mouth.

Five Steps To End-To-End CX

Going into 2020, company leaders should make integrating martech and contact centers a priority. Here are five steps on how to get started.

1. Migrate contact center and martech to the cloud.

Traditional systems do not have the necessary modernized architecture to make the integration of information easy. The term “cloud” is very broad and does not necessarily mean software as a service (SaaS); a private cloud model is certainly viable, but most businesses will find it easier to use a contact center as a service (CCaaS) provider with prebuilt integrations with a martech vendor. Over time, companies that choose a private cloud will likely use public cloud services for some capabilities, such as analytics.

2. Choose vendors that simplify deployment and enable the company to see the entire customer journey.

Visibility into the end-to-end customer journey is critical to creating a differentiated customer experience. This is everything from the first touch in marketing through post-sales and support. It’s not enough to see post-sales and support information on a customer. The provider should offer a view of all touch points. This is significantly simpler than cobbling together the solution from disparate platforms.

3. Use AI to elevate the customer experience.

Historically, combining contact center data and martech information and making sense of it would not have been possible. People can’t normalize and analyze the data at the speed to create a differentiated experience. Some have used the analogy that finding key insights in the massive volumes of data is akin to finding a needle in a haystack, but it’s more like finding a needle in a stack of needles because the datasets can be very complex. Advancements in AI now provide the ability to take CX to the next level, since data can be analyzed in real time. As an example, the martech dataset may reveal insights that can be used to route calls in a contact center differently. Within contact centers, this is done by agent skill, but the martech data can identify metrics such as a net promoter score (NPS) and customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores. If a customer calls in with a lower-than-average CSAT score, the company may choose to route that call to a specific agent.

4. Leverage the vendor’s customer care organization for a successful rollout.

Too often, IT projects go south after a contract is signed, not because the technology doesn’t work, but because the solution wasn’t implemented correctly. A failure with customer-facing technology can have disastrous results; it could lead to poor recommendations or inconsistent data, frustrating both internal employees and customers. Ensure the vendor has a dedicated team that is focused on customer success. This includes doing reference checks and finding a vendor that acts as a partner. Inquire about technical program managers and customer success people. If the vendor does not have those roles, it is not set up for your success.

5. Roll the solution out, and reap the rewards.

The final step is to roll the solution out. Understand the critical key performance metrics the business tracks, such as NPS. Set a baseline, and measure the improvement over time. This will help determine the project’s ROI.

Source