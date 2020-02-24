‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Is The First Game To Commit To Xbox Series X’s Remaster-Free Utopia

Cyberpunk 2077

Microsoft revealed a whole lot of information about the Xbox Series X today, confirming long-rumored specs like the console having 12 teraflops (double the power of Xbox One X), and cool things like suspending multiple games at the same time.

But perhaps one of the biggest additions to their arsenal is the concept of “Smart Delivery.”

The idea says that if you buy a Microsoft game for your Xbox One or One X, and then later decide to upgrade to a Series X, you will not have to rebuy that game, you will simply have access to the “highest quality” version of that game on the Series X from your singular purchase, even if an entirely separate version has been relesaed.

While Microsoft can only guarantee that their own games will follow this practice (like how every Xbox first party game comes with a PC version these days), they have opened up the system to allow for third parties to do the same. And now we have our first major player jumping in, CDPR’s Cyberpunk 2077.

CDPR says that they will use Series X Smart Delivery to let all owners of the Xbox One version of Cyperpunk 2077 upgrade for free when the new console is out.

This is a potentially significant departure from past generations of games and something that could be quite a feather in Microsoft’s cap if more publishers follow suit (and I expect this may not be the last announcement of this nature we hear today).

In Cyberpunk’s case it makes a lot of sense given that the game, released September 17, 2020 (delayed from this spring) will likely be out a month or two before the Series X arrives. Last generation, depending on how backward compatibility worked, you’d either have to play the old version of the game, or you’d have to buy the new “remastered” version, depending on when that was released. Across Xbox and PlayStation we saw a huge number of last gen games end up remastered for the new generation, and only rarely did owners of the original version see any benefit from that. Usually, you simply had to buy the game again (that no doubt accounts for a few dozen million of GTA 5’s massive sales)

What Microsoft is doing here is essentially neutering the concept of remasters and putting a lot of pressure on both developers and Sony. Other developers, who previously might have wanted to make a mint selling remasters of their old games, will now be asked why they simply aren’t utilizing the Smart Delivery system like X, Y and Z other publishers (CDPR to start here). And they won’t really have an answer unless it’s “to make more money.”

Similarly, this puts pressure on Sony to do something similar. Sony’s own games are ripe for this kind of need to repurchase. The Last of Us Part 2 comes to mind as a game that seems destined for purchase on PS4 but also PS5 in some sort of remastered or upgraded form, just like the original game was split between generations. Sony relies heavily on selling its high-profile exclusive offerings, and the only thing better than selling them once is selling them twice. Perhaps players are loyal enough and the games are good enough where they continue on under the old system, but you can bet Smart Delivery does have to have them considering something similar, perhaps.

We will have to keep an eye out to discover what other AAA games might be joining Cyberpunk as third party titles that go along with Microsoft’s new scheme. And if they don’t, the question the other publishers will have to face is, “Well, why not?”

