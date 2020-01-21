Damian Lillard Gives Trail Blazers Fans A Magical Lift With A 61-Point Effort

PORTLAND, OREGON – JANUARY 20: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers is shakes hands after … [+] being doused with water by CJ McCollum #3 after scoring a career high and franchise high 61 points during their overtime win against the Golden State Warriors at Moda Center on January 20, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

For one night, concerns about playoff positioning, injuries, the trade deadline and all the other things that occupy the churning minds of Portland Trail Blazers fans faded into the background.

Damian Lillard, in a career full of special performances, put on one of his best Monday, scoring a career-high 61 points in a 129-124 overtime victory over Golden State at the Moda Center.

The game was set up as a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day spotlight game on TNT, a rematch from last season’s Western Conference Finals. But much of the shine had gone off the matchup, with both teams decimated by injuries – Golden State had eight healthy players suited up, the Blazers nine, and only because they brought big man Moses Brown up from the G-League.

Lillard, though, made the game into must-watch TV. He shot 11 for 20 on 3-pointers, setting career highs for makes and attempts, including a step-back 26-footer with 15.3 seconds left to send the game to overtime. After Golden State took a quick six-point lead in OT, Lillard keyed the comeback, making a 3 to tie the game, then finding Gary Trent Jr. for a layup to give Portland the lead for good.

Lillard then made four free throws in the final 26.7 seconds to finish 16 for 16 at the line.

The 61 points were a league high for the season, a point better than efforts by Houston’s James Harden, who scored 60 against Atlanta on Nov. 30, and by Lillard himself, who scored 60 against Brooklyn on Nov. 8. That game was a loss for Portland, and in a postgame interview, Lillard remembered that fact, along with a game against Utah in 2017 in which he missed two free throws late and finished with 59 points.

And he talked about doing what needed to be done to keep the Blazers, who are still within reach of the No. 8 berth in the Western Conference, from suffering a loss to the team with the worst record in the NBA.

“Just clinching the game, I felt like I had a great performance in a game we needed to win,” he said. “That’s the most important thing. When I got to the line, I was like, this is the kind of game I needed to have for us to win, so I was just happy with that.”

Lillard also had 10 rebounds and seven assists, and could probably have finished with his first triple-double. But his teammates struggled to hit 3-pointers, finishing 3 for 24, with guards Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr. a combined 2 for 19, multiple attempts set up by a Lillard pass. The second-year guards were forced into more prominent roles because Lillard’s backcourt running mate, CJ McCollum, missed his second straight game with an ankle sprain, and both did make a key basket – Trent’s layup and a tough 3 by Simons – in overtime.

And to be fair, if Simons and Trent had shot better and Lillard got his triple-double, the Blazers would probably have won in regulation, when Lillard scored 54 points and would not have hit a career high.

The 2019-20 season has been a major disappointment for Blazers fans, but for one night, a little magic returned to Rip City.

