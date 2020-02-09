Dana White And Joe Rogan Unhappy With UFC 247 Judging Results

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 01: UFC President Dana White during the UFC 236 press conference at the … [+] T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, Friday, Mar. 1, 2019. They will fight for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Scoring is always a touchy subject in MMA. The UFC had its first big controversy of 2020 on Saturday in the main event of UFC 247 when one judge scored the fight 49-46 in favor of UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

While Twitter was awash in comments on the scoring of the Jones vs. Dominick Ryes fight, which Jones won via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46), UFC commentator Joe Rogan voiced his unabashed opinion on the ESPN+ pay-per-view broadcast.

“I can’t argue about this enough,” Rogan said. “I can’t get angry enough. I’ve done it so many times. For anyone to think that was 4-1 Jon Jones, that person’s insane.

“They’re insane. Dominick Reyes put on a hell of a fight tonight. And to disrespect that performance by that kind of judging is insane.”

That score was from Joe Soliz, who is an MMA instructor. Soliz had past experience judging MMA events before UFC 247, including UFC events in 2014, 2015 and 2017 according to MMA Decisions.

UFC president Dana White also sounded off on the judging in the main event.

“The scoring was all over the map,” White said at the post-fight press conference. “Going into the last round, I had Dominick Reyes 3-1 going to the last round. My kids are terrorizing me that the fix is in, ‘How could this happen, Dad?, Reyes won that fight,’ and the list goes on and on of people who are reaching out to me. So it’s not like there’s this landslide of people saying it was a robbery or whatever. People have it all over the place.

“But the reality is, who gives a (expletive)? We’re not judges. None of us are judges, the judges called the fight, and that’s that.”

The main event was not the only score that Rogan took exception with. He was also critical of the preliminary fight between Andre Ewell and Jonathan Martinez.

“That’s ridiculous,” Rogan said. “Anybody saying that that is three rounds to Ewell, that is criminal. That’s criminal. That three rounds to nothing is criminal. Martinez put in an excellent performance. He had Ewell hurt on several occasions in two rounds, kicked him to the body, took his legs out, had Ewell fighting his game, showed excellent defense. I’m stunned.”

That 30-27 score was also from Soliz.

UFC commentator Jon Anik also remarked on the Ewell decision by saying, “I’m just not sure how, sober, you score that third round for Andre Ewell.”

The UFC rarely visits Texas more than twice a year. In 2019 the promotion held one event in the state.

UFC 247 took place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The pay-per-view card streamed on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass.

