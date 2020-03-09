Dangerous Driving Convictions Soar Via Video Uploads To Police

Cyclist Lewis Dediare—who styles himself as “Traffic Droid” and Son of the Winds online—poses with … [+] array of “helmetcams,” used to capture footage of reckless drivers (and cyclists). LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images.

“CycleGaz” of London has filed 213 dangerous driving reports to the police in the last two years. All were recorded on video thanks to the use of his bicycle-mounted camera, or “bikecam.” 133 of these incidents resulted in police action, with 22 drivers being sent on driving safety courses, 23 being fined via “fixed penalty notices,” and 25 ending up in court.

By CycleGaz’s reckoning, the incidents he has submitted since 2018 have resulted in motorists being fined £16,642 and hit with 206 penalty points.

CycleGaz is one of a growing number of cyclists bristling with incident-reporting technology.

Broadcaster Jeremy Vine says he dresses “like a Navy Seal on his way to kill Bin Laden” but that it’s worth it because “cameras on bicycles are going to transform the safety of our roads both for cyclists and pedestrians, and even for car drivers.”

Specialist bike cameras can “burn” key incident metrics into footage such as timecodes and location information. Some offer 5.7K high-resolution shooting modes (perfect for grabbing number plates), 360-degree filming and can double as bicycle lights.

Motorists are also tooling up with video recording equipment. It is estimated that over 3 million road users in the U.K. now use “dashcams,” with footage captured on loop.

U.K. police forces—their resources cut to the bone thanks to austerity—are finding that it’s highly cost-effective to use video evidence supplied by members of the public.

28 out of 39 police forces in England are signed up to the National Dash Cam Safety Portal which members of the public can use to streamline their submission of road incident videos.

The portal, developed by dashcam-maker Nextbase, has sent 10,000 incidents to U.K. police forces. 50% of these submissions have resulted in some sort of police action.

“We need a kind of army of eyes in the 37 million cars on the roads in the U.K.,” motoring journalist Quentin Willson told the BBC’s “Inside Out” program on road0-user videos, which airs tonight.

“Having dashcams there as a deterrent, where people know ‘I could be on camera, I need to behave myself’ will save potentially hundreds of lives,” he adds.

CycleGaz started filming his daily cycle commutes after being hit by a motorist.

“The police attended but took no action because it was the motorist’s word against mine,” he told me.

“I started filming my rides shortly after this, and using footage to report people to the police for bad driving. This was very time consuming back then as you had to burn the video to a DVD, fill out a paper form and hand it in to a police station. Now it can all be done online, it’s much easier.”

CycleGaz commutes to central London from the outskirts, riding 36 miles a day. (He works in IT, and wishes to remain anonymous.)

“If I can report a bad driver to the police,” he stresses, “and action is taken in any form that results in that motorist driving better in the future then I’ve done something good.”

He believes the increasing number of road user “cams” is acting to dampen dangerous driving.

“A visible camera, within a police force area that takes reports from members of the public seriously, will be a deterrent,” he says.

London’s Metropolitan Police has its own upload portal for incident reporting.

“In London,” says Met Police detective superintendent Andy Cox, “we have rapidly increasing dashcam and headcam referral rates and the footage provided is sufficient in quality and content to enable the Met Police to make an intervention in around 60% of cases.”

Source