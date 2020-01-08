Home Business Darko Kovačevic: Former Juventus Striker And Current Serbia FA Sporting Director Escapes Shooting
written by Forbes January 8, 2020
BELGRADE, SERBIA – SEPTEMBER 10: Darko Kovacevic sports director of Serbia Football Federation looks … [+] on prior to the the UEFA Nations League C group four match between Serbia and Romania at stadium Partizan on September 10, 2018 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Former Juventus and Sheffield Wednesday striker Darko Kovačevic has survived a shooting incident outside his home in the Greek capital Athens.

The 46-year-old was targeted by two men as he parked his car but managed to escape with minor injuries.

Kovačevic was taken to hospital as a precuation but has since been released. A car was later found burnt out in the Glyfada neighbourhood, as this is believed to be the vehicle in which the assailants fled the scene. 

Having spoken with local media, Kovačevic said: “I instinctively dived to the right and he fired at me. Then he ran, got into the car and disappeared.”

Kovačevic scored more than 15 goals for Real Sociedad in La Liga during three separate seasons. This earned him a move to the Premier League with Sheffield Wednesday, before later moving to Red Star Belgrade. He also featured for Juventus for two seasons, later joining rivals Lazio.

Playing at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000, he represented Serbia and Montenegro for ten years. His career ended in 2009 when he had to undergo open-heart surgery whilst playing for Olympiacos.

It is not yet known how this incident will affect him in his current role as Serbia’s FA Sporting Director. No arrests have been made as yet by the Greek police.

