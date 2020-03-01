Home Business Data Centers Are Not The Energy Hogs We Thought
Business

Data Centers Are Not The Energy Hogs We Thought

written by Forbes March 1, 2020
Data Centers Are Not The Energy Hogs We Thought
Data Center Castle IT.

Data Center’s needn’t be the energy hogs they’ve been portrayed to be, according to a new paper in … [+] the journal Science. (Photo by: Andia/UIG via Getty Images)

Getty

Data centers ran 550 percent more applications in 2018 than they did in 2010, but they only used 6 percent more energy to do so, according to a paper published today in the journal Science.

Data centers accomplished that, according to lead author Eric Masanet of the University of California Santa Barbara, by improving energy efficiency.

“The paper finds that the energy use of global data centers is lower than commonly thought, despite recent rapid growth in demand for data,” Masanet told me via email.

The study disputes recent predictions that data centers will cause rapid and unavoidable near-term growth in energy demand. According to Masanet and his co-authors—including Nuoa Lei from Northwestern University and Arman Shehabi of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory—that growth in energy demand may be avoidable.

Prior authors extrapolated energy use from data demand without considering simultaneous gains in efficiency, the new study says. Their predictions suffered from a lack of “bottom-up” information on data center types, locations, equipment, and energy-efficiency trends.

Masanet’s team included that information and then examined the global increase in compute instances—a measure of the energy-intensive applications run on servers. They also looked at data volume, measured by IP traffic, and found it increased 11-fold since 2010.

Energy use increased only 6 percent, however, to about 205 terawatt hours. That’s still a hefty number—about 1 percent of global electricity consumption.

The industry has room to increase efficiency even more, the authors say—to a point.

“Yet the IT industry, data center operators, and policy-makers can’t rest on their laurels,” the study says. “Diligent efforts will be required to manage possibly sharp energy demand growth once the existing efficiency resource is fully tapped. The next doubling of global data center compute instances may occur within the next 3 to 4 years.”

The authors recommend that policymakers:

  • Strengthen and promote efficiency standards for servers, storage and network devices,
  • Develop efficiency benchmarks and publish the measured performance of IT devices,
  • Shift as much data processing as possible to cloud services at the cutting edge of efficiency,
  • Give data centers incentives to use renewable energy,
  • Support research into computing, data storage, communications and heat-removal technologies, including quantum computing, artificial intelligence and ultra-high density storage materials, and
  • Improve public data and modeling for data-center energy use.

“Given the important role data centers will play in future energy systems, the historical dearth of knowledge on their energy use and the mixed signals given to policy-makers by contradictory findings are unacceptable. Global data center energy use is entering a critical transition phase; to ensure a low-carbon and energy-efficient future, we cannot wait another decade for the next reliable bottom-up estimates.”

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Tony Parker Excites Fans, Promotes Growth Of Basketball...

December 7, 2019

Shopping Black Friday Deals? This Is The Audio...

November 28, 2019

The Best Games Of 2019 (That You Might...

December 28, 2019

How The Giants’ Coaching Staff Is Building Camaraderie

February 25, 2020

Colby Covington Blames Referee Marc Goddard For His...

December 15, 2019

Turning Back The Clock: The Biggest Golf Business...

December 4, 2019

Bad Bunny Logs His Thirteenth Billboard Hot 100...

December 4, 2019

What’s Aiding The $685 Million Revenue Expansion For...

February 25, 2020

5 Steps To Audit Your Digital Transformation Efforts

January 9, 2020

BTS’s New Album May Be Headed Toward The...

February 25, 2020

Leave a Comment