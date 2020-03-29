David Bowie, The Weeknd, Morrissey And Kenny Rogers Push New Albums Into The U.K. Top 10

NEW YORK – JUNE 05: Musician David Bowie speaks onstage while accepting the Webby Lifetime … [+] Achievement award at the 11th Annual Webby Awards at Chipriani Wall Street on June 5, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

For the second time in his career The Weeknd rules the U.K. albums ranking as his new studio effort After Hours debuts atop the all-style list. The set, which has thus far produced a pair of top 10 hits with “Heartless” and recent chart-topper “Blinding Lights,” racked up 26,000 equivalent units in its first seven days of availability.

Steady in second place yet again is Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, which manages to beat new releases from some of the most adored performers in the U.K., though it loses to After Hours by a sizable margin.

Alternative singer-songwriter Morrissey starts his new album I Am Not a Dog on a Chain at No. 3 on the list, giving the musician yet another big win on the chart. He keeps his record perfect, as every proper album Morrissey has released, either on his own or as a member of a band, has broken into the top 10 in the U.K.

I Am Not a Dog on a Chain is Morrissey’s fifteen top 10 in the U.K. as a solo act and his twenty-fifth when including titles The Smiths, the band the singer got his start as a member of, are counted.

Back inside the top five as it hits a full year on the chart is Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The teen singer-songwriter’s first proper album rises from No. 6 to No. 4 this time around. Experiencing a similar gain is Harry Styles’ Fine Line, which ascends from No. 7 to No. 5.

Beloved country powerhouse Kenny Rogers passed away a week ago, and fans around the world have reacted to the terrible news by streaming and purchasing their favorites from the performer. A compilation of some of his biggest hits titled All The Hits & All New Love Songs returns to the U.K. albums chart and reaches a new peak position this frame, re-entering the race at No. 6. The set is just his third top 10 in the nation, which is surprising given how long he was a popular figure. All The Hits & All New Love Songs initially rose as high as No. 14 over two decades ago.

Ed Sheeran is present inside the top 10 once again with his latest effort No.6 Collaborations Project, which only departed the highest tier recently. The set jumps from No. 11 to No. 7, followed by Stormzy’s Heavy is the Head, which likewise lifts from No. 10 to No. 8 this time around.

Manchester, U.K.-based rock outfit The Slow Readers Club reach the top 10 for the first time in their career with The Joy of the Return, which opens at No. 9. The group hasn’t charted any hit singles yet, but their previous release, 2019’s Build a Tower, did come close to the uppermost area, peaking at No. 18.

An EP of previously-unreleased rarities that only the most die-hard fans may be aware of from David Bowie titled Is It Any Wonder? launches at No. 10 this frame, giving the late legend another appearance inside the highest tier on the tally. Amazingly, the rocker has now landed inside the uppermost area 34 times.

