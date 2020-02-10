Dayot Upamecano: Will Bayern Munich Go For The $66 Million Defender?

Dayot Upamecano battles against Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller in the Spitzenspiel. (Photo by … [+] TF-Images/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Bundesliga Spitzenspiel between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig has come and gone with no winner in a 0-0 draw. More interesting, perhaps then the game was what Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić had to say about Dayot Upamecano, Timo Werner, and Sergiño Dest.

The latter two fell in the no comment section. “I will not comment about players playing for another club,” Salihamidžić said to reporters on Sunday night when asked about both Werner and Dest.

Reporters were asking whether Salihamidžić felt vindicated in his decision not to sign Werner after he missed two chances in the match against Bayern. The RB Leipzig striker has been in phenomenal form all season, and Bayern was partly criticized for not signing Werner in the summer. The striker has an exit-clause in the summer, but it appears to be unlikely that Bayern will attempt then to sign the striker.

The opposite is true when it comes to Dest. Salihamidžić might not have commented about the US national team right back playing for Ajax. But signs point towards Dest becoming a Bayern Munich player in the summer. The 19-year-old right-back was in Munich last week and watched Bayern’s Pokal victory over Hoffenheim. He will cost in the region of €26 million next summer.

Salihamidžić was a bit more open to talk when it came to Dayot Upamecano. The RB Leipzig center-back had a fantastic game on Sunday night. “He had a fantastic game,” Salihamidžić said when asked about Upamecano.

The question came early in the media scrum, and perhaps Salihamidžić was not yet prepared about transfer questions. On Sunday morning, reports emerged that Bayern has taken an interest in Upamecano, who appears to have a €60 million ($66 million) exit-clause in the summer.

Upamecano will certainly be a hot property on the transfer market in the summer. The 19-year-old’s market value is $55 million at the moment. But with Transfermarkt updating their market value twice a season, Upamecano’s value is expected to grow far beyond his exit-clause at RB Leipzig.

With that in mind, a whole host of clubs will attempt to sign the defender in the summer. In the past, Upamecano has been linked with Arsenal and a whole set of other Premier League clubs. Bayern Munich’s interest is new, and perhaps somewhat surprising.

The Rekordmeister signed Lucas Hernández in a club-record deal last summer ($88 million). Niklas Süle is also expected to return as early as April from his ACL injury. Dest’s arrival suggests that Benjamin Pavard will move to the center-back position as well. Then there is Alaba, who has been excellent as a center back during Bayern’s injury crisis, Javi Martínez and Jérôme Boateng.

Lucas Hernández returned from injury on Sunday (Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty … [+] Images)

Getty Images

“I will play wherever the coach will put me,” Alaba said on Sunday. With Hernández returning there is a chance that Alaba will move back out to the wing-back position and that Alphonso Davies will move further up the pitch to play as part of a three-man attack.

At first glance, then another center-back makes little sense for Bayern to go after Upamecano. But Martínez and Boateng are likely going into their last few months at the club. Süle will take some time until he reaches fitness, and Hernández has battled injuries for the better part of 18 months now.

With that in mind, signing Upamecano, especially for a relatively low price, makes sense for Bayern Munich. Whether the Rekordmeister can beat out the international competition for the 19-year-old center-back is an entirely different question.

Manuel Veth is the editor-in-chief of the Futbolgrad Network and the Area Manager USA at Transfermarkt. He has also been published in the Guardian, Newsweek, Howler, Pro Soccer USA, and several other outlets. Follow him on Twitter: @ManuelVeth

Source