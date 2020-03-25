Dealing With Frustration: You Can’t Visit Your Aging Parents

Social distancing is one thing. Most Americans are doing that much, as it appears from early data to be working to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. But not being able to visit your aging loved ones is something else. It brings fear and frustration. The family members of aging parents in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living are all feeling it. Who will advocate for Grandma? Who will see to it that your elderly father is not left alone with nothing to do? Why can’t you spend time with him?

Aging parents are isolated now

Hospitals, care facilities and senior communities are working to contain the spread of the virus, which is highly contagious and more deadly for our elders. These facilities have no choice: if they don’t keep you out, they can’t keep their patients and residents safe. Think of how hard it is to keep their own staff safe. In nursing homes, for example, with countless lower income workers, their own employees are at risk in taking public transportation to work, in caring for their own kids at home, and in being exposed to those on the streets who are infected but don’t have symptoms.

A critical measure for anyone working in a care facility of any kind is the consistent use of personal protective equipment (PPE). It is a standard in these facilities to use masks, gowns and gloves as well as face shields in some cases to keep the patient safe from workers and the workers safe from virus infected patients. In any situation involving infectious disease, long before the current pandemic, isolation of the patient from other patients/residents and use of PPE was standard. The nationwide shortage of this equipment now means that no one without it can be safe from infection either way.

If we somehow got all the PPE we needed for the front line workers in hospitals, nursing homes and senior communities, it would be conceivable that a visitor could also don PPE and safely visit a loved one there. That is not what we can do now. I don’t see it happening at all going forward either, as our country is not meeting the critical shortage of PPE for healthcare workers even prior to the peak of the pandemic here. We have to live with it. You simply will not be allowed to visit in person. When you try, you will be turned away. So what can we do?

Telephone contact with your aging loved one is very important. If he or she is able to speak on the phone, call daily at least and check in. Your loved one hears your voice and will feel your concern. There is no rule that you can’t call several times a day.

Computer, tablet or visual screen contact by phone is also very important. Use whatever means of contact you can. Unfortunately, not every elder knows how to use a computer or other device. Some with hearing loss will struggle to understand you by phone. Some cell phones allow for enhanced volume so be sure your aging parent has the most appropriate kind of cell phone. You may need to remind staff to be sure your loved one has those. hearing aids in place so you can call.

If your aging parent is in a hospital, care facility or seniors’ residence ask the administrator about their policy for you sending items in. If allowed, you can supply cards, puzzles, coloring books, art items, or anything you think would entertain your loved one in any way via the mail, UPS or Amazon. Your elders are isolated! They need something to do. TV all day and night can be alarming, say nothing of boring. Use whatever means area available to you to stay connected to your loved ones from a distance.

The frustration families are experiencing in forced separation from aging parents is unavoidable. We can choose to become angry or we can choose to do the best we can, every day, to stay in touch, and offer emotional support.

We will get through this scary time together. Get your legal, healthcare and emotional health questions on these issues answered at AgingParents.com. I’ll be watching for your inquiries.

