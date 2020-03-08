DeAndre Jordan’s Return To Starting Five Signals Nets’ Players Are Calling The Shots

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 08: DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts against the Chicago … [+] Bulls in the second half at Barclays Center on March 08, 2020 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Jarrett Allen received a call from Nets interim coach Jacque Vaughn on Saturday night to tell the 21-year-old big man he was being removed from the starting lineup in favor of DeAndre Jordan.

The call may as well have from Jordan himself.

After Kenny Atkinson’s absurd ouster, a new era of Brooklyn basketball is here — and the players are calling all the shots. Jordan had started all of four games this season, but the day after Atkinson was fired, the veteran center was back in the starting five, with Allen being relegated to the bench.

ESPN reported that Jordan playing a reserve role had been a simmering issue for some players. For the record, Allen had posted a first-quarter net rating of plus-six points per 100 possessions, while Jordan had posted a first-quarter net rating of minus-three points per 100 possessions.

“I found out from JV,” said Jordan, who finished with a solid 11 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks as the Nets overcame a staggering 29 turnovers to fend off a bad Bulls team on Sunday at Barclays Center. “It was just a personnel thing, rhythm with certain guys. It’s never player versus player, it’s for the betterment of the team.”

Sources have confirmed that some players wanted Atkinson gone — even though he’d kept the Nets in the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race despite Kyrie Irving (shoulder surgery) and Kevin Durant (Achilles rehab) playing a combined 20 games. And, as previously stated, if Irving and Durant had spoken up on behalf of Atkinson, he’d still be at the helm. Jordan is close with the superstar duo, and all three elected to join forces in Brooklyn. Jordan got a four-year, $40 million deal.

Asked about reports that the new players like he and Irving caused Atkinson to lose his job, Jordan responded: “Yeah, I’m close to Kyrie, but Wilson (Chandler) is a new player, Garrett Temple’s a new player. We’re all new players, so if you’re going to say new players put it on all the new players.”

Jordan then added: “But whatever, the reports are bulls—t.”

Asked about Atkinson’s firing and if it had to do with the coach losing the locker room, Jordan responded: “I was definitely shocked. I thought Kenny did a great job with us. This is my first year with him obviously, but the guys that have been here love him, so I’m sure it’s hard for him.

“But at the end of the day this is a business, coaches get fired, players get cut, traded, whatever it is. So we still have a job to do and we have to focus on the present and what’s in front of us right now.”

The question now is what becomes of Allen, who had figured to be a future building block. It’s entirely possible that the Nets look to package him in a trade. Allen — much like Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris before him — lauded Atkinson for his intense 1-on-1 workouts with the players during practice.

Remember, while naming players in Philadelphia earlier this season — amid his line that the Nets were still a piece or two away — Irving didn’t say Allen or Harris, which led to speculation that either might not be a long-term fit for Brooklyn (Irving later apologized and said he wasn’t trying to leave anyone out). Chandler also recently replaced Taurean Prince at power forward.

Next season, it’s championship-or-bust for the Nets. “That’s what you said,” Jordan responded.

The pressure is on. And for better or worse, player development has quickly become player empowerment. Next on the agenda, finding a coach that can somehow handle massive expectations and manage the potentially volatile combo of Irving and Durant.

As for whether he desires a coach with playoff experience/success, Jordan responded: “We’re focused on right now and that’s getting better as a team and JV’s our coach, so we’re focused and loyal to him and what he’s trying to teach and implement at this time.”

