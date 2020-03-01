Deaths On U.S. Roads Dropped For Second Year In A Row

There is good news for road safety in the United States. Motor vehicle deaths are estimated to have decreased slightly for the second consecutive year after several years of spikes.

In 2019, an estimated 38,800 people lost their lives to car crashes – a small decline of 2% from 2018, when more than 39,000 people died and a 4% decline from 2017, when slightly more than 40,000 died. In addition, about 4.4 million people were seriously injured in crashes last year – also a 2% decrease over 2018 figures.

Those are the highlights of a new analysis based on preliminary estimates released earlier this month by the National Safety Council.

“Thirty-eight thousand deaths is still unacceptable, even if it is fewer than in years past,” Lorraine M. Martin, president and chief executive of the nonprofit advocacy group, said in a statement.

At the state level, fatalities are estimated to have dropped more than 13% since 2018 in seven states – Alaska (-16%), Connecticut (-14%), District of Columbia (-21%), Nevada (-14%), New Hampshire (-30%), South Dakota (-21%) and Vermont (-31%). Six states experienced estimated increases in deaths by more than 5% – Delaware (20%), Maine (35%), Nebraska (8%), Ohio (8%), Tennessee (10%) and Wyoming (32%).

The safety group said that the preliminary estimate signals that the country may be experiencing the benefits of several strategies to mitigate risk implemented in the last few years. For example, 10 cities have embraced Vision Zero models, which make streets safer by taking actions like redesigning high-crash areas to reduce crash risk. Other measures known to be effective include lowering the legal alcohol concentration limit. Utah implemented a .05 legal limit, which the safety group said has prompted others states to consider similar laws.

And today, the majority of newly manufactured vehicles include advanced driver assistance systems like automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning systems, backup cameras and adaptive headlights, which have been proven to prevent crashes or reduce their severity if they do occur.

The council’s estimates do not reveal cause; however, 2018 final data indicated continued spikes in deaths among pedestrians, and distraction continues to be involved in 8% of crashes.

And despite this year’s modest progress, the United States continues to lag behind many industrialized nations when it comes to traffic safety; it ranked 33 out of 40 in the Road Safety Annual Report 2019, published late last year by the Paris-based International Transport Forum, an intergovernmental organization with 60 member countries within the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

“We are encouraged by the actions so many organizations are taking to reduce deaths, and we applaud legislation that curtails common crash causes such as impairment, distraction and speed,” Martin added. “But as a nation, we still need to demonstrate better commitment to saving lives. Roadway deaths can be prevented by doubling down on what works, embracing technology advancements and creating a culture of safer driving.”

To help ensure safer roads, the National Safety Council provides motorists with a range of programs and materials — from defensive driving and vehicle safety to avoiding driver fatigue.

