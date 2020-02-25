Delivery Could Be The Key For Local Businesses To Compete With Amazon

Getty

Local retailers and chambers of commerce are continuously racking their brains trying to convince people to shop local rather than Amazon, but gimmicks like Small Business Saturday and Shop the Block only seem to provide a temporary boost.

Data from a survey our company conducted in September 2019 offers some insight into what might draw shoppers away from Amazon and toward local stores: the option for same-day delivery.

Survey (download required) respondents were 1,000 U.S. consumers ages 18-65. Seventy-six percent said they would be more likely to buy from local stores rather than Amazon if they could get same-day delivery, and 54% said they would be willing to pay for the convenience.

Consumers have become accustomed to on-demand delivery of just about everything: meals, clothes, groceries, beer, cannabis, flowers, prescription medication and even cars. Yet, while most local stores have some kind of e-commerce offering, very few offer same-day or even next-day delivery.

What does this mean for local retailers?

Start offering delivery.

Same-day delivery is relatively easy to turn on if you use a third-party delivery service such as Postmates or DoorDash. You could have delivery up and running within a week. It’s fair to impose a minimum order size, but it should mirror the average basket for in-store buyers — no higher. Consumers have also become accustomed to paying extra for this feature, so feel free to charge for it (e.g., Apple’s same-day delivery option).

No online store necessary.

Even if you don’t have an e-commerce site yet, you can market inventory via a website or social media and take orders via email, DM and phone with payment via Venmo or PayPal. It doesn’t have to be overly complicated; for delivery to work, customers just need to be aware of what they can buy, and they need a way to pay you.

Look to eventually bring delivery in-house.

Over time, retailers who take delivery in-house — using their own staff and implementing software to manage the process — will reduce their costs by about 40% while retaining control over the customer experience.

Get the right technology in place to manage the process.

Spreadsheets and paper won’t scale. SaaS solutions designed for last-mile delivery management are well worth the investment.

ETAs are important.

Make sure you offer customers accurate ETAs and delivery updates, preferably via text. This preference came across loud and clear in our survey, which found that 78% of customers would be more likely to order from local stores that offered accurate ETA and delivery updates. (Bonus: when customers share their mobile numbers with you for delivery updates, ask them to opt-in for mobile marketing offers.)

In its most recent earnings call, retailer Target highlighted same-day delivery as a key component of its stellar performance. Via its acquisition of Shipt, Target switched up its delivery strategy, delivering same-day from local stores rather than shipping from distribution centers, which reduced its costs significantly. Target wisely sees delivery as a retention and growth effort, knowing that customers are more likely to come back and shop again if they have the option for same-day delivery.

So, what’s stopping local stores from offering delivery? Typically, it’s concerns about cost and labor. Both can be overcome initially by outsourcing delivery to a service and charging customers a reasonable fee to recoup some of the costs. You should not look to make delivery a profit center; over time, your goal should be to provide free delivery, which I think customers will come to expect by the end of 2020.

If our survey data is any indication, retailers who offer delivery are likely to grow sales volume to the point that it can bring delivery in-house, reducing costs and ideally enabling the retailer to provide free delivery, which, in turn, boosts sales volume even more.

In any case, retailers have nothing to lose by giving delivery a try. The convenience factor is likely to bring them new customers who are incentivized to stay.

