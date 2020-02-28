Home Technology Delivery Man Shares Photos Of Rural America As He Stops To Pee On Instagram
written by Forbes February 28, 2020
Jawn Fulton captures rural Kansas and Oklahoma during his pee breaks as a delivery man.

Jawn Fulton captures rural Kansas and Oklahoma during his bathroom breaks as a delivery driver.

Jawn Fulton

It seems everyone has an Instagram for everything nowadays. Pets have more Instagram followers than you, an egg can go viral, and there are influencers galore. In a world full of accounts, it’s hard to stand out.

With this realization and desire to have a less “generic” account, 43-year-old package delivery man Jawn Fulton of Dodge City, Kansas started snapping photos of the rural landscape as he stopped to pee on the side of the road.

“Every picture you see, was somewhere I stopped to take a leak,” Fulton’s Instagram bio reads for his account, @jawnnyrawten. “Just beyond the lens, there’s a puddle of my urine. #urineforatreet #urineluck”

“My kids thought it was the grossest thing in the world and they kept trying to convince me to take it down,” Fulton told me. “I wasn’t going to take it down. It helps me see more adventure during my day because I’m not just focusing on getting my day done. I’m also looking for a bit of beauty in the world while I’m doing my job.”

Fulton travels for his job throughout western Kansas and the panhandle of Oklahoma and as he drives he’s on the lookout for beautiful frames to capture during his restroom breaks.

“In western Kansas and parts of Oklahoma, it’s pretty flat and there’s not always a whole lot to see per mile,” Fulton told me. “But I really try to pull over when I see something I think I might be able to get a great picture of.”

For the past three years, Fulton has been snapping these photos and his favorites include a windmill with a blue, wispy sky backdrop, a rusted out 1950’s Dodge truck, and black-and-white rail lines with a water tower in the background.

“I started looking for beauty in the things I saw every day,” Fulton told me. His only rule for his account is he only shares photos of where he’s peed. “I have a list in my head of various places that I’ve driven by but I didn’t have to pee, so I didn’t take a picture. But if I’m back out in that area and I have to pee, I’m going to stop and take a shot.”

Source

