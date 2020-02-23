Demand For WWE WrestleMania 36 Week Sees All-Time Lows

Demand for WrestleMania 36 weekend events have been down.

Credit: WWE.com

As WWE WrestleMania 36 approaches, with the proverbial Road to WrestleMania in full swing, ticket sales for WrestleMania-related events have been sluggish at a somewhat historic clip.

Ticket sales have been stellar for WWE WrestleMania 36, which will emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on April 5. Despite not yet selling out, tickets on the primary market continue to move well. The same cannot be said for traditional WrestleMania weekend shows in the WWE Hall of Fame, WWE Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT, none of which are even close to selling out.

Per the latest report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ”the demand for the non-Mania shows is by far the lowest since WWE started doing the multiple shows in the Mania city gimmick.”

WWE typically runs all its flagship television shows and the WWE Hall of Fame in neighboring venues within the same WrestleMania city. Last year, in New York/New Jersey, that meant WWE NXT TakeOver took place on Friday, the WWE Hall of Fame was held on Saturday, WrestleMania took place on Sunday, WWE’s much-anticipated #RawAfterMania took place on Monday and WWE SmackDown Live closed things out on Tuesday.

WWE’s move to Fox, however, means Friday Night SmackDown will kick off the in-ring festivities in Tampa’s Amalie Arena on April 3. The event will be sandwiched by the WWE Hall of Fame on April 2 and WWE NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay on April 4 in that same arena. But as WWE live events continue to sink, along with numerous other Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), ticket sales for WrestleMania weekend festivities have been weak compared to year’s past.

Noting the low get-in prices for WrestleMania weekend shows, which currently range from $33 for Raw to $45 for SmackDown, Meltzer also noted the following:

“For the Hall of Fame on 4/2, they are not even opening up the top section and have seats left. Smackdown will be opening up about 40 percent of the upper deck and the full lower level and 100s and 200s [sic]. NXT will be opening up the entire arena but has plenty of tickets left. Raw is only opening up 35 percent of the upper deck and less than half of the 200s, so the the demand for the Raw after WrestleMania, previously one of the hottest tickets of the year, is way down. Even in the sections open, they have plenty of seats available.” Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Famously considered a barometer of how WWE is doing, the promotion’s live event business has been in a slump for years. Live event revenue, which has declined for nine consecutive quarters, continued to decline in Q4 2019, with the reported $27.4 million down from $34.4 million in Q4 2018.

WWE has responded to the decreased demand by booking fewer house shows. In fact, a 2019 study of match statistics by Stefan Gorges of F4WOnline revealed the leading match total—159 for Ricochet—paled in comparison to prior years where the year’s “Iron Man” wrestled upwards of 200 matches.

John Cena is rumored to face Elias at WWE WrestleMania 36 after reprising his “Thuganomics” persona, … [+] much to Elias’ chagrin, at WrestleMania 35.

Credit: WWE.com

With fewer house shows come decreased pay for talent, which is now further incentivized to leverage WWE against AEW en route to signing for the most guaranteed money possible.

Despite its prevailing struggles, record revenues will become WWE’s new status quo on the strength of a pair of billion-dollar television rights deals with Fox and NBCUniversal. But unless WWE turns its fortunes around in several KPIs, its next television rights deal could take a significant hit.

