Deontay Wilder Vs. Tyson Fury 2: Massive Live Gate Breaks Heavyweight Record

The first fight generated 325,000 PPV buys, and based on the increased interest ahead of the rematch, it seems safe to assume the second fight has a great chance to eclipse that mark.

With both men set to make a guaranteed $28 million, and to split other revenue generated from the fight 50/50, the record-breaking live gate adds another layer to the already massive payday for Wilder and Fury.

Stay tuned for the recap of the fight along with highlights and Twitter reaction.

” readability=”45.889763779528″>

US boxer Deontay Wilder (L) and British boxer Tyson Fury (2nd R) get into an altercation during … [+] their press conference February 19, 2020 at the MGM Grand Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. – The boxers will fight for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Heavyweight Championship Title on February 22, 2020 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Gurzinski / AFP) (Photo by JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

The highly anticipated Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury rematch hasn’t concluded, but we’re already seeing multiple reports that suggest the two heavyweights are already set to make history.

According to several close to the event, and the official PPV broadcast, the Wilder-Fury rematch will easily surpass the Lennox Lewis vs. Evander Holyfield rematch as the fight to produce the largest live gate in heavyweight boxing history.

The promotions involved have sold more than $17 million of tickets for the evening, though according to the PPV broadcast, the official numbers haven’t been confirmed. Still, those with information on the ticket sales are confident the fight will eclipse the $16.8 million sold ahead of Lewis-Holyfield II.

With tickets sales so high for the event, it’s natural to wonder how well the fight will do on pay-per-view. The first fight generated 325,000 PPV buys, and based on the increased interest ahead of the rematch, it seems safe to assume the second fight has a great chance to eclipse that mark.

With both men set to make a guaranteed $28 million, and to split other revenue generated from the fight 50/50, the record-breaking live gate adds another layer to the already massive payday for Wilder and Fury.

Stay tuned for the recap of the fight along with highlights and Twitter reaction.