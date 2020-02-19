Deontay Wilder Vs. Tyson Fury: Date, Time, TV, And Live Stream Info

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 25: Deontay Wilder (L) and Tyson Fury face off during a news conference at … [+] Fox Studios on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It’s fight week for the biggest boxing match of 2020.

The rematch between WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is Saturday in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden.

Here is how you can catch the action.

Date: Saturday, February 22

Saturday, February 22 Time: 9 pm ET

9 pm ET TV: FOX PPV

FOX PPV Live Stream: ESPN+ PPV

The Draw

Anytime there is a legitimate heavyweight title on the line, the fight is significant.

Wilder’s WBC title is one of the most respected and hallowed belts in the sport. He has defended it 10 times already including his draw with Fury back in December 2018.

That fight was one of the best in recent heavyweight history.

It had everything from dramatic knockdowns and getups, to momentum shifts and a disputed final decision. At the end of that evening, both men left the arena with their undefeated records intact, and Wilder and Fury have each fought and defeated two opponents in-between matchups to setup this rematch.

While very different, Wilder and Fury both bring huge personalities into the rivalry. The champion is vicious and exuberant in the ring, but seemingly calm and private outside of it. Fury’s fun-loving, all-out-entertainer side is contrasted by a darker personal side that has faced and overcome past demons.

The juxtaposition of the two careers and personalities is compelling, but the combatant’s size and contrasting toolbox of gifts augments the appeal. At 6’7” and 6’9”, respectively, Wilder and Fury are giants.

Wilder is perhaps the most devastating one-punch KO artist in the history of the sport.

He has dropped every opponent he’s ever faced and captured all but one of his 42 wins by KO. Fury is not the biggest knockout fighter–especially by heavyweight standards–but few move with as much fluidity and are as difficult to hit.

Styles truly do make fights, and that’s part of the reason the first match was so good. Assuming there is a definitive winner in the rematch, there is a massive prize awaiting the victor. Aside from the money both men stand to earn, an even bigger payday and more glory could be on deck.

A unification bout with WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua makes the most sense for the winner, and it would not only crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in more than 20 years, it would deliver a sizable payday for the fighters.

Needless to say, there is a lot on the line, and plenty to watch on Saturday night.

The Undercard

The fights that will precede the main event aren’t stellar.

The co-main event between Charles Martin and Gerald Washington could produce a heavyweight title challenger, but both of them would be huge underdogs against any current champion.

Emmanuel Navarrete is an excellent fighter, but the WBO Super Bantamweight champion is far from a star. He’ll defend his title against Jeo Santisima. A sleeper fight on the card will see Amir Imam take on Javier Molina.

This fight is huge because a win for Imam could set him up for a title shot at 140 pounds, and there are several options available for him there under the Top Rank banner.

Still, with a main event as big as Wilder-Fury II, the undercard is a little disappointing. Stay tuned throughout the week and after the fight for coverage of the bout.

