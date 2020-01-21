Derek Jeter, Larry Walker Headline The Hall Class Of 2020

Larry Walker leaves the field before last year’s spring training game between the Milwaukee Brewers … [+] and the Toronto Blue Jays at Olympic Stadium. Photo by Vincent Ethier/MLB via Getty Images)

The National Baseball Hall of Fame completed its Class of 2020 Tuesday with Derek Jeter and Larry Walker joining recent Modern Era electees Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller.

Jeter narrowly missed becoming the the first position player ever to be elected unanimously, following Rivera, the greatest closer in history, who was the first unanimous selection last year. Both played their entire careers for the New York Yankees and were on five World Series champions.

Jeter was named on 396 of the 397 ballots cast — 99.7 % of the vote.

“He was iconic,” said Joe Girardi, who managed the New York Yankees and Jeter in the final years of his career and now just took over the Philadelphia Phillies. “He’s iconic to New York just like Magic Johnson is iconic to Los Angeles and Michael Jordan is iconic Chicago.”

Jeter and Walker will be inducted into the Hall July 26 along with catcher Simmons and the late labor leader Miller, who were selected last month by the Modern Era Committee.

Walker made it by six votes, his name appearing on 76.6% of the ballots. It was his 10th and final year on the BBWAA ballot.

“All of a sudden you get that call and nothing else matters.,” he said.

Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds (73.7%) and Roger Clemens (72.5%) were a shade below the 75% all candidates need to be elected to the Hall, whether it’s on the BBWAA, Modern Era or Today’s Game ballots. So was pitcher Curt Schilling.

And recent history tells us that a big plunge happens for controversial candidates once they close to 60% of the anonymous ballots counted. That happened behind closed doors on Tuesday.

Bonds, Clemens and Schilling are among the most controversial Hall candidates in history, the lefty slugging eft-fielder and power pitcher because of alleged drug use, and Schilling because of his right-wing politics.

None of them made it it this time, but next year should be their best shot. The newcomers for 2021 are highlighted by Torri Hunter, Tim Hudson and Barry Zito, a group that won’t make it on the first try if ever.

Walker, a right-fielder, was in his last year on the BBWAA ballot. He 2,160 hits in his career, 383 homers. Jeter, who played his entire career at short, finished with 3, 465 hits.

That ballot is now wide open. In 2021, Tim Hudson, Barry Zito and Torri Hunter are the major newcomers. In 2022, David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez join the fray. Ortiz was tinged by the specter of PED use and A-Rod was suspended for a season for PED use; thus, emotions will run high all over again.

The swarming behind the Captain and Mo is pretty explicable. Nobody can dispute the fact than Jeter wasn’t the greatest defensive shortstop in history or that Rivera thrived in a position for which he threw about 50 innings a year.

But the perception is that they were squeaky clean on a team that from 1996-2009 certainly wasn’t.

And that’s the way voters vote.

As far as steroids are concerned, 89 players were named in the infamous Mitchell Report, putting a hex on all of them. Andy Pettitte was one, and despite his apologies, is polling again this year at 11.4%. Sammy Sosa, who wasn’t even mentioned by Mitchell, is at 17.4%.

Mark McGwire and Rafael Palmeiro never had a chance.

It depends on the type of Hall everyone wants. One including the all-time homer leader, the all-time hits leader, a right-handed power pitcher who had the second most wins in his generation, the only slugger to hit 60 homers or more in three separate seasons, a right-handed power hitter who was the first to smack 70 homers in a single season, and a lefty swinger who had 569 homers and 3,020 hits.

