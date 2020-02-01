Despite Losses, Government Declines To Block Broadway Investors

Atmosphere outside 701 Broadway on November 13, 2007 (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg)

The government is not going to stop investors from losing their shirts on Broadway.

Last month, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission indicated that it does not want to change the minimum amount of money that a person must make or be worth to invest in a private offering, such as a Broadway show. Each so-called “accredited investor” should still have earned at least $200,000 for two years (or $300,000 with his or her spouse) and expect to earn the same amount in the current year or have a net worth at least $1 million without counting his or her house.

While Broadway producers raising money for shows through private offerings can still collect checks from 35 individuals who are not “accredited investors,” the government introduced the financial thresholds in an effort to limit the kind of individuals who could invest in private offerings. It explained that the definition of the term is “intended to encompass those persons whose financial sophistication and ability to sustain the risk of loss of investment or fend for themselves render the protections of the Securities Act’s registration process unnecessary.” In other words, the investors should know what they are doing and be able to lose all of their investments.

However, the current financial thresholds were set in 1982, and many individuals insist that the figures must be updated to reflect inflation.

Making $200,000 in one year is not as uncommon today as it was 38 years ago. Although there is limited information available about individual income levels, whereas only about 440,000 American households (0.53%) reported income greater than $200,000 in 1983, more than 11.2 million American households (0.83%) reported income greater than $200,000 last year.

“The Commission should raise these thresholds to account for the effects of inflation, and then index the adjusted amounts to inflation going forward,” urged Christopher Gerold, the chief of the New Jersey Bureau of Securities and the president of the North American Securities Administrators Association, a group of state securities regulators. “NASAA has long advocated for such a change to bring these wealth and income standards into the 21st century,” he said.

But, the government does not want to change the numbers.

“Notwithstanding the significant increase in the number of investors that qualify as accredited investors since 1982, we do not believe it necessary or appropriate to modify the definition’s financial thresholds at this time,” stated a spokesperson for the Commission. “Although it may be argued that an investor with an income of $200,000 or a net worth of $1 million in 2019 is not as ‘wealthy’ as such an investor would have been in 1982, the income and net worth levels currently required in the definition still exceed, by a large margin, the mean and median household income and household net worth in all regions of the country,” the representative explained. The average American household brought in a little over $89,930 last year.

“[R]aising the financial thresholds from current levels may have disparate impacts on certain investors,” the spokesperson warned. “Certain geographic areas of the United States, such as the Midwest and South, have a lower cost of living compared to other geographic areas, and employees in those areas may be earning lower wages relative to other areas, and therefore be less likely to qualify as accredited investors under the current financial thresholds,” the representative explained. “An increase in the financial thresholds would exacerbate this current disparity and would be more likely to result in the loss of accredited investor status for investors in those geographic areas,” the individual continued.

Yet, one of the Commission’s own leaders thinks that its position is misguided.

In addition to “codify[ing] the toll that 37 years of inflation has already taken,” Commissioner Allison Herren Lee wrote that “the failure to index [for inflation] will create some eye-popping results in terms of the percentage of U.S. households that would qualify as accredited in the future.” Using an estimated annual and constant growth rate for inflation of 1.51%, she explained that, “[i]n ten years, approximately 22.7%; in 20 years, 39.32%, and in 30 years, 57.3% of U.S. households will have to ‘fend for themselves’” in what she described as “the opaque, and indisputably high-risk, private markets.”

“The failure to index for inflation going-forward is especially notable given the broad support for this idea across a wide array of groups with diverse interests,” Lee observed. In addition to receiving support for updating the figures from the Commission’s staff, the Investor Advisory Committee, and the Advisory Committee on Small and Emerging Companies, “there is support for indexing from investors and their advocates, industry groups, state regulators, crowdfunders, and a diverse group of academics,” she said.

Also, numerous individuals insist that the government ignored whether or not current “accredited investors” have enough money to withstand the total loss of their investments.

“The ability to withstand potential risks of private offerings among individuals who qualify as accredited investors based exclusively on income will vary greatly based on a number of factors, including whether they also have substantial assets, … how heavily invested they are in private offerings, and how many working years they have left to recover financially if they suffer a substantial loss,” wrote a representative of the Commission’s Investor Advisory Committee. “None of that nuance is reflected in the current definition,” and, “[a]s a result, the current definition of net worth does not guarantee that the individual accredited investor will, in fact, have sufficient liquid financial assets to ensure either that they can hold the securities indefinitely or that they can withstand a significant loss on those investments,” the person continued.

In addition, “many individuals who meet the net worth threshold will do so based on a retirement nest egg that they rely on to provide regular income that will need to last them throughout their remaining years,” continued the representative. “While some of those retirees and near retirees will be easily able to absorb the potential losses associated with private offerings, others who comfortably meet the threshold would nonetheless see their retirement security put at risk as a result of such losses,” the spokesperson stated.

It is no secret that investing in Broadway is a crapshoot.

Only about 20 percent of all Broadway shows return all of their initial investments, and, with musicals and plays costing more and more money to mount on Broadway each season, the size of each loss is getting larger. Last season, for example, it is estimated that investors lost about $111 million on Broadway.

In addition, some individuals are concerned that some “accredited investors” might not be able to properly evaluate the risk of their investments. The current financial thresholds are “indisputably over-inclusive, capturing investors with little to no ability to assess or bear the risks of private offerings,” Lee complained.

“Consider, for example, a person who contributes a modest $200 per month to retirement over a 50-year period with an average return of seven percent,” Lee said. “That person will have spent a lifetime accruing $1 million in retirement assets,” she continued. “But, many such investors have spent a lifetime saving, not a lifetime actively managing investments in a way that would prepare them to fend for themselves in the private market,” and, “once they cross the threshold, there are no limits on the amount that can be gambled and lost,” she said.

Grandparents can quickly lose all of their savings investing on Broadway.

Also, in private offerings, the companies raising money are not required to share the same amount of information as public companies. Broadway producers often only provide potential investors with the production company’s operating agreement, a table showing how many tickets the show will need to sell at full price to recover its initial investment, and an investment contract to sign. Investors often need to hire entertainment lawyers to help them understand the complicated documents.

In some instances, the limited information provided might mask significant issues with investing in the private companies.

As an example, fourteen securities law professors reminded the Commission about Uber, “where corporate managers were able to keep serious problems with both the corporate culture and the company’s business model from investors that, [Boston College Law School professor Renee M.] Jones argues, would almost certainly have come to light much sooner, or might in some cases have been prevented altogether, if the companies had been subject to discipline and disclosure obligations that apply to public companies.” “Instead of expanding the population of investors who have the ‘privilege’ of investing in private offerings based on non-existent or inadequate information, policymakers should consider restoring restrictions on the availability of the private offering exemption to situations in which investors have access to the same type of information as would be available if the securities were registered,” they wrote.

“[W]hile seeking to promote capital formation is a laudable goal of the Commission, its principal objective always should be — in actuality and not simply by use of rhetoric — that of investor protection,” insisted retired SMU Dedman School of Law professor Marc I. Steinberg, who worked for the Commission from 1978 through 1982. “[T]he focus should be on providing sufficient investor safeguards,” he said.

