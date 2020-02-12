Despite Phase-Out Pledge, EU Will Continue To Fund Gas Projects

Mark Ruffalo.

Mark Ruffalo attends a European Parliament committee hearing on February 5, 2020.

AFP via Getty Images

Members of the European Parliament voted today to approve a list of projects eligible for EU funding which includes 55 gas infrastructure projects, despite intense campaigning from environmental NGOs and a personal plea from Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo.

Ruffalo came to the European Parliament in Brussels last week, while promoting a new movie, to ask MEPs to reject the proposed list from the European Commission. The European Investment Bank, the EU’s lending arm, pledged last year to end support for fossil fuels by 2022. But in devising this year’s list of projects eligible for EIB funding, the European Commission decided that natural gas infrastructure should not be part of the funding ban – because it could be used for future carbon-free green gas such as hydrogen. “The role of gas is an important one as a transition fuel,” a Commission spokesperson said last month.

The European Green Party says the existing infrastructure is enough to handle future green gas, and that any investment in new infrastructure will lock the EU in to fossil gas for decades. The ‘Projects of Common Interest’ (PCI) list includes pipelines in Eastern Europe and liquified natural gas (LNG) terminals in Ireland and Croatia. The Greens say this runs contrary to the European Green Deal plan unveiled by new EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in December.

“The decisions we make in 2020 must be aligned with our long-term goals,” said Esther Bollendorff from NGO Climate Action Network Europe. “To reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2040, the EU must phase out all fossil fuels. While gas is often claimed to be a transition fuel, it is a polluting energy source that undermines EU’s climate commitments, hence no fossil gas project should get the PCI status. The rules on which these projects are selected must be revised.”

“This vote proves that the European Parliament is not acting in line with the earlier declared climate emergency, nor the Paris Agreement or the decision by EU leaders to reach net-zero emissions by 2050,” she said. “This only underlines the gap between what we need to do and what we’re actually doing to prevent dangerous levels of climate change.”

Projects on the list are not guaranteed funding, but are eligible for priority access to environmental impact assessments, permitting procedures and financing which will make it easier to get EU money. Projects on the list are identified as being in the common interest of all EU citizens rather than one EU country in particular.