‘Destiny 2’ Has Twitch Prime Loot Now, Here Are Its Exotic Drops

It’s been a while since I paid much attention to Twitch Prime Loot, not since I was getting free Fortnite skins from it. But today Destiny 2 has just started a new partnership with the service, which will give players “six months of exotic drops” starting today.

I will say up front to keep your expectations in check, as the catch here is that these exotics are weapons, ornaments, ships, sparrows, ghosts and emotes that have already appeared in the game. You may not own them, so they could be new to you (looking at you, New Light players), but I have all the stuff listed here.

Here’s today’s drop, which you can claim from Amanda Holiday if you link your Twitch to your Bungie account and claim your loot:

Exotic Auto Rifle SUROS Regime and its Coup de Main ornament (Warmind Era):

Exotic Ship (Black Armory Era) unsecured/OUTCRY:

Exotic Ghost (Warmind Era) Skyline Flipside:

It’s going to be four items a month for the next six months.

I know the Destiny community well enough to know that there will no doubt be some complaints about the items given away here, given their age. I mean, technically this is free and coming out of nowhere, but it’s clear it’s mainly for new players who may not have played the game during that original era where these exotics existed. That said, these items are also currently available inside level-up Fond Memories Engrams, and I definitely have gotten a couple copies of that ship and ghost shell since they introduced those just by playing.

I think players are hoping for some new items here, rather than stuff that’s already been sold from Eververse, but that does not seem to be happening as the release says all exotics will be from previous seasons. This is in contrast to say, Fortnite, which designed unique (albeit not amazing) cosmetics for its Twitch Prime Loot drops.

I can see this maybe being a little more rewarding for a wider variety of players if Destiny gets out of older content that drops from Fond Memories Engrams and moves into later seasons where it’s less likely that players will have all those cosmetics. Looking over my own collections, I am missing a good amount of exotic ornaments, ships, sparrows and ghosts from the last few seasons, Undying, Opulence and Drifter. But yeah, going all the way back to Warmind, I’ve seen that stuff a bunch of times by now. And for exotics, once you have one copy of an exotic weapon, you never need a second, as all the stats and perks are fixed. I have been told it’s possible that legendaries are in future drops as well as exotics, but that’s not what the initial info here says.

I don’t know, this is fine I guess. Obviously it would have been more exciting if it was brand new cosmetics that were available for just having a Twitch Prime subscription, but it’s hard to complain too much about a free thing that didn’t even exist an hour ago, so I won’t harp on it too much. I’m hoping that I’ll eventually get something I don’t already have, but between Engram drops and my Eververse spending, that does seem somewhat unlikely.

Update: I believe this datamined image has the entire drop catalog for the next six months.

