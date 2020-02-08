Home Technology ‘Destiny 2’: There’s An Infinite Super Glitch, And Things Are Gonna Get Wild
written by Forbes February 8, 2020
Destiny 2

Credit: bungie

In the language of modern Destiny 2: you had to be there. That’s what we’ll be seeing next week or so, at least, once this thing is patched out and everyone is talking about that one week of fiery death in the Crucible. But it appears that there’s an infinite super glitch in the game at the moment for Dawnblade Warlocks. Things are gonna get wild.

Here’s how it works: you pop your Dawnblade, as you do normally. You go into your inventory and change your currently equipped weapon. You then immediately start firing off more shots and your super should just keep on rolling. It’s the sort of thing that can either turn the Crucible into a fiery hellscape or melt some bosses far quicker than intended: it’s a classic Destiny glitch. I was first made aware of this by Gladd on Twitter:

As noted in the Twitter, one feels for the developers who had to see this spread out over the internet at end of day on Friday. There’s no telling how deep a bug like this goes, but it’s not like a bugged item: you can’t really disable a whole subclass.

Hopefully we can just turn this into one of those moments, like when Prometheus Lens went wild melting people in the Crucible or Lord of Wolves shredded the Iron Banner. These are the best kind of the “you had to be there” moments: not manufactured, like the Corridors of Time, but genuine moments of intense strangeness that nobody saw coming. I’m excited to give it a roll and see just what I can melt by flinging arcs of holy fire across the map.

Moments like these, however do make me a little bit nervous about the return of Trials of Osiris, which is all but confirmed to be coming next season. The Crucible too frequently feels defined by the overpowered/glitched thing of the moment, and the stakes for such things get a lot higher when you factor in a pinnacle activity. For now, we just wait for a patch. There’s no telling how long it might take, so enjoy it while it’s here.

