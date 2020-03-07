Details Emerge On Freddy Peralta’s Contract Extension

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta works against a Chicago Cubs batter during the … [+] first inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

While all of baseball was focused on the blockbuster extension signed by outfielder Christian Yelich Friday morning, details emerged on the contract extension signed earlier in spring training by one of Yelich’s Milwaukee Brewers teammates.

According to a report Friday, right-handed pitcher Freddy Peralta will earn a $1,174,800 signing bonus as part of the five-year, $15.5 million deal he and the Brewers agreed to last month.

He’ll receive that bonus within 60 days of the contract’s approval by Major League Baseball then earn a $575,200 salary this season for the Brewers.

That number will jump to $1 million for 2021, $2.25 million in 2022, $3.5 million in 2023 and $5.5 million in 2024. The Brewers hold an $8 million option for 2025 with a $1.5 million buyout and another $8 million option for 2026 without a buyout, bringing the total value of the contract to $30 million if both options are exercised.

Peralta has the potential to earn even more should he win any of the game’s major pitching awards. The contract calls for a $500,000 bonus if he wins a Cy Young Award with additional bonuses of $250,000 for a second-place finish, $150,000 for third, $100,000 for fourth and $50,000 for coming in fifth in voting by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Under the deal, Peralta, 23, would bypass all three seasons of arbitration-eligibility, which he wouldn’t hit for another two seasons, and could be locked up through his first two seasons of free agency, making for a very team-friendly contract.

Peralta acknowledged the possibility of leaving money on the table but decided to go ahead with the deal anyway, choosing financial security for himself and his family.

“I know my agent and representative weren’t too happy,” Peralta said after the deal became official. “They didn’t really want to take it. I know they wanted to wait a little longer, but it was my decision, and I made the decision for myself and for my family.”

Should Peralta blossom into the pitcher the Brewers think he can be, he won’t go completely unrewarded for his success.

He also stands to earn $100,000 for any All-Star appearances during the life of the contract with $50,000 bonuses awarded for winning Most Valuable Player honors in the League Championship or World Series, Comeback Player of the Year, Silver Slugger or Rivera/Hoffman Reliever of the Year Awards with another $25,000 coming for a Gold Glove Award.

“We’re very happy with the outcome and I think Freddy’s very happy with the outcome,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said.

Stearns was a few months into his tenure as Brewers general manager when he shipped first baseman Adam Lind to Seattle in exchange for Peralta, just 19 at the time, as well as Daniel Missaki and Carlos Herrera in December 2015.

Peralta combined to go 4-4 with a 3.62 ERA over 82 innings for Class A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi and followed that by posting a 2.63 ERA in 120 innings for Class A (Advanced) Carolina and Biloxi in 2017.

That earned him a promotion to Triple-A Colorado Springs in 2018. Peralta responded to the challenge and was 6-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 13 starts when the Brewers tabbed him for a spot start after Chase Anderson fell ill ahead of his Mother’s Day start at Coors Field.

With his mother watching from the stands, Peralta dazzled. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and finished the day with 15 strikeouts, setting a franchise record for a rookie right-hander. He finished the year with 6-4 record and 4.25 ERA in 16 appearances with Milwaukee but struggled with command and consistency last season as his ERA ballooned to 5.29.

After spending his winter redeveloping his slider, Peralta reported to camp ready to get back on track and made enough of an impression that the Brewers were wiling to invest in his future success.

“I know I have the talent, I know what I have to do, what I can do,” Peralta said. “I have to keep working and finding ways to improve.”

