Devastating Bitcoin Wipeout Could See The Price Go ‘Sub-$1,000’

Bitcoin has massively crashed, losing about half its value over the last seven-day trading period.

The bitcoin price fell by almost 50% late last night to lows of $3,850 per bitcoin on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange before rebounding somewhat to trade around $5,000.

Now, amid stock market chaos and plummeting prices across the board, one veteran trader has warned the bitcoin price could go below the $1,000 per bitcoin level.

The bitcoin price has swung wildly over the last 24-hour trading period with bitcoin traders and … [+] investors fearful the sell-off might not be over yet.

“If I interpret the chart without bias, I would say sub $1,000 [per bitcoin],” widely-respected bitcoin and crypto trader, Peter Brandt, who successfully called bitcoin’s top in late 2017 at around $20,000 per bitcoin, said via Twitter in response to being asked where he thinks bitcoin’s floor is now.

If bitcoin were to fall below the key $1,000 level it would be the first time since bitcoin’s epic 2017 bull run pushed cryptocurrencies into the international limelight.

Others in the bitcoin and cryptocurrency community are more upbeat, however.

“Bitcoin should enjoy a nice run back through $10,000 towards $20,000 by year end,” Arthur Hayes, the chief executive of Seychelles-based bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange BitMex, wrote in his regular market report published on Thursday morning, pointing to expectations central banks around the world will “cut rates to zero” and begin “open-ended quantitative easing.”

The bitcoin price has fallen back to lows not seen since the midst of the so-called crypto winter in … [+] late 2018–and some think the bitcoin price could fall far lower before the sell-off slows.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets went into free fall yesterday after struggling for the last few days.

The sudden bitcoin sell-off, which was trading around $10,000 per bitcoin as recently as last week, was attributed to oil cartel Opec’s failure to reach supply cut deal over the weekend, though others think bitcoin’s crash began the day before for completely different reasons.

The coronavirus crisis has caused investors to push major indexes into official bear territory, with U.S. markets plunging 10% on Thursday, the worst fall since 1987, and triggering Wall Street’s 15-minute circuit breaker for the second time this week.

The latest falls came after U.S. president Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve both failed to reassure markets in the face of unprecedented economic slowdown.

About 134,530 people have now been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 4,970 have died, according to a Reuters tally, with countries around the world going into shutdown to try to contain the virus.

