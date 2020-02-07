Did You Know You Can Host The Oscars?

The upcoming ceremony of the 92nd Academy Awards has been trending for the past few weeks. According to the leading discovery platform Taboola, more than 80 million people read about the Oscars in the 30 days leading up to the event, this year.

Our interest in this short ceremony that gives out awards (that most of us will never even understand the meaning of) to complete strangers, the fascination with what they will wear while walking on a carpet, is at its peak. It is precisely this anticipation of ours that seals the Oscars’ success.

Since 1929, The Academy has become an empire and it continues to make sure it remains as impactful, meaningful and profitable as can be.

Think about it: this ceremony is a powerful event in every aspect: it is branded to a tee; it hosts the most glamorous attendees, who crave to be there and brag about it everywhere. It also provides appealing content that lasts long after its three hours airtime.

In today’s world, when businesses are working to attract potential clients and build a high-quality brand through special events, it may seem almost impossible to create an event of this magnitude.

Half of all brands produce a 300%-500% ROI through events. Even in this digital age, events are perceived as important investments that can make a significant impact on business revenues and company growth. In fact, according to a report by Meetings Mean Business, events are the most effective marketing channel for driving business objectives .

In order to realize your event’s full potential and get the desired ‘Oscars effect,’ you must be meticulous with planning and implementation. That is hard to do when time is limited, staff already overworked and lets face it, you are not a professional event-planner. However, with Bizzabo’s innovative technology, the golden statue might be more accessible than you think.

“Our platform is now used by many of the world’s most innovative organizations such as Uber, Hubspot, Teach for America, Bloomberg, Forbes and more”, says the company’s cofounder Eran Ben-Shushan.

Bizzabo enables the organization of in-person events that deliver unique experiences through intelligent and intent-based personalized engagement. “We help companies plan, manage, measure, and scale professional events towards key business outcomes by empowering every organizer, marketer, exhibitor and attendee.”

Ben-Shushan, along with Alon Alroy and Boaz Katz, founded the company in 2012. Initially, it provided an event networking application that aimed to improve the onsite experience for all event attendees. “After launching the initial product and seeing the response of our customers, we realized there was a much larger need in the events market and much more could be done to harness the power of technology at events. So we pivoted and changed our offering, thereby transforming the company into the world’s first all-in-one event platform.”

The industry was quick to react: last year the company announced it’s $27 million Series D funding round. “Our offering is fully customizable across the web. From registration to onsite services, our data-powered technology enables enterprises and mid-market organizations across all sectors to unlock the full value of professional events; making it easier for them to create, manage and execute every aspect of the event lifecycle while maximizing the ROI of their event marketing strategies.”

Events can better position every business, regardless of its size. Of course, the event must have all the right components in order to ultimately increase ROE (return on event).

How can a business turn an exclusive event with a limited number of attendees, into a powerful marketing channel — ‘Oscars-style’?

“Attendees are constantly increasing their expectations. Services like Amazon, Netflix, and Spotify have set a new bar in terms of convenience and personalization. From the moment your potential attendees visit the event website, to the moment they leave the event, they expect a seamless experience and exposure to the people, messaging and content that are most relevant to them.”

Bizzabo’s all-in-one solution focuses on the potential attendee journey from registration to session attendance and live event polls. “Our system empowers you to identify the right content that is most relevant and engaging for your target audience.”

In the era of social media and its massive business and brand exposure potential, Ben-Shushan insists that by following the right steps, events can achieve the same massive, Oscars-like effect: “I would suggest starting with the attendees. Focus on bringing the right people into the room instead of the greatest number of people. From there, think about what challenges they are facing, what stories they are looking to hear and keep this in mind as you begin scoping out the content and overall experience of the event.”

Bizzabo provides the ability to plan an event agenda that is hyper-tailored to the audience. Its data and analytic tools lead event organizers to accurate and relevant content for their audiences.“Organizers can track sessions and know which receive the most registrations and engagement and even what topics are most popular with different types of attendees,” says Ben-Shushan. These event insights can inform a variety of future go-to-market initiatives.

“Another important aspect,” he insists, “is building connections among community members that endure beyond the event day.”

The Academy has created a desired circle and allows only a privileged to join.”In a similar way, you too can build a sought-out community of your own: “Bizzabo’s mobile event app offers attendees visibility, so they can see who else is attending, in addition to the ability to filter through this information by fields like industry, role, and region. Once an attendee has found someone they’d liked to connect with, they can send one-on-one messages and quickly connect.”

Will the Oscar ceremony soon lose its one-of-a kind glamour as it becomes one of many mega events that mesmerize huge audiences? Time will tell. Meanwhile, enjoy the show!

