Director Matt Reeves Reveals First Look At ‘The Batman’

commented:

“I’ve talked about making it a very point of view noir-driven definitive Batman story in which he is investigating a particular case and that takes us out into the world of Gotham. I went on a deep dive again revisiting all my favorite comics. Those all inform by osmosis. There’s no continuation of the [Christopher] Nolan films. It’s very much trying to find a way to do this as something that for me is going to be definitively Batman and new and cool.”

The villains set to face off against the Caped Crusader are reported to be a proper Rogues Gallery rather than one exclusive villain. Reports have indicated that Batman will be pitted against Penguin and Catwoman, both featured in Tim Burton’s classic Batman Returns. Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy also saw Catwoman’s return, played by Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises. Other potential villains and plot specifics haven’t been released yet, but for now we finally have a feel for what Pattinson will look like after donning the suit… sleek and tech-heavy but not as bulky as the Affleck suit.

Choosing to highlight the character’s detective side is an admirable way to set the character apart from prior interpretations. The character’s detective work was somewhat highlighted in The Dark Knight as the search for Heath Ledger’s Joker intensified, but the character’s detective side was put on pause for subsequent DCEU films that favored action-heavy scenes. The Batman is also said to be the start of a new trilogy for the character, so we can hope for more noir-inspired Batman detective stories in the future.

” readability=”55.977748256393″>

This Thursday, Matt Reeves, director of the forthcoming 2021 DC film The Batman, dropped an official first look at the official Bat Suit to be worn by the titular hero.

The camera test footage sees Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’ slowly stepping towards the camera bathed in red light to an intense score by composer Michael Giacchino.

Robert Pattinson, “Batman”

cr: WB

Batman Logo

cr: WB

Pattinson was cast in the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman on May 31st, 2019 following a long period of development for the film. Originally writer/director Ben Affleck (who played the character in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League) was slated to reprise the role in a Batman solo film that became known as The Batman since October 2016. Affleck, who was originally going to direct, stepped down first as director in 2017 and then, eventually, as the lead actor in 2019.

Exact details on The Batman’s story line still aren’t fully available, but current reporting indicates the film will focus on a younger version of the character than we saw with Affleck’s DCEU portrayal, notably portraying a later-career, initially jaded version of the character. The film is not going to be taking the ‘origin story’ route, instead doing a noir-driven story focusing on Batman as the ‘World’s Greatest Detective’, a title he’s often been referred to as in DC canon. Reeves commented:

“I’ve talked about making it a very point of view noir-driven definitive Batman story in which he is investigating a particular case and that takes us out into the world of Gotham. I went on a deep dive again revisiting all my favorite comics. Those all inform by osmosis. There’s no continuation of the [Christopher] Nolan films. It’s very much trying to find a way to do this as something that for me is going to be definitively Batman and new and cool.”

The villains set to face off against the Caped Crusader are reported to be a proper Rogues Gallery rather than one exclusive villain. Reports have indicated that Batman will be pitted against Penguin and Catwoman, both featured in Tim Burton’s classic Batman Returns. Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy also saw Catwoman’s return, played by Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises. Other potential villains and plot specifics haven’t been released yet, but for now we finally have a feel for what Pattinson will look like after donning the suit… sleek and tech-heavy but not as bulky as the Affleck suit.

Choosing to highlight the character’s detective side is an admirable way to set the character apart from prior interpretations. The character’s detective work was somewhat highlighted in The Dark Knight as the search for Heath Ledger’s Joker intensified, but the character’s detective side was put on pause for subsequent DCEU films that favored action-heavy scenes. The Batman is also said to be the start of a new trilogy for the character, so we can hope for more noir-inspired Batman detective stories in the future.