Home Technology Disney+ Is Coming To Tesla Theater, Says Elon Musk
Technology

Disney+ Is Coming To Tesla Theater, Says Elon Musk

written by Forbes December 27, 2019
Disney+ Is Coming To Tesla Theater, Says Elon Musk
Teslerati, Disney+ will be available on Tesla Theater.

That means Tesla owners will be able to watch the likes of The Mandolorian, the Star Wars movies, Disney and Pixar animated classics and National Geographic documentaries on their car touchscreens sometime in the near future. Disney launched the service in November.

Tesla added Tesla Theater to its cars in September. Through the feature, folks can access Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and Twitch from their dashboards when they’re parked. It complements other Tesla entertainment options, such as Tesla Arcade (which features games including Cuphead and Stardew Valley) and Caraoke.

The addition of streaming services and games to Tesla carss underlines the idea that they’re intended to be more of an experience and lifestyle choice, rather than just a way to get around. It remains to be seen what Tesla will add next, but given the design of the Cybertruck, it’d miss a trick if it somehow doesn’t add the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 to Tesla Arcade.

” readability=”35.753986332574″>

Tesla touchscreen

Tesla touchscreen

Tesla

As part of Elon Musk’s quest to keep people entertained while they’re waiting for their Tesla to charge (or even just hanging out in their cars), he said there’s another option on the way for folks to keep themselves occupied. Sometime “soon,” Musk said in a tweet spotted by Teslerati, Disney+ will be available on Tesla Theater.

That means Tesla owners will be able to watch the likes of The Mandolorian, the Star Wars movies, Disney and Pixar animated classics and National Geographic documentaries on their car touchscreens sometime in the near future. Disney launched the service in November.

Tesla added Tesla Theater to its cars in September. Through the feature, folks can access Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and Twitch from their dashboards when they’re parked. It complements other Tesla entertainment options, such as Tesla Arcade (which features games including Cuphead and Stardew Valley) and Caraoke.

The addition of streaming services and games to Tesla carss underlines the idea that they’re intended to be more of an experience and lifestyle choice, rather than just a way to get around. It remains to be seen what Tesla will add next, but given the design of the Cybertruck, it’d miss a trick if it somehow doesn’t add the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 to Tesla Arcade.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Best Buy Black Friday 2019: Here Are The...

November 29, 2019

Top Home Antivirus Vendors Reviewed

August 5, 2018

Staying Safe Through The Winter – Carbon Monoxide,...

December 21, 2019

‘NBA 2K20’ Ratings Update: Luka Doncic Continues To...

December 7, 2019

5 Steps To Develop An Incident Response Plan

December 23, 2019

New iPhone Security Alert: ‘iPhone Only’ Krampus-3PC Malware...

December 13, 2019

New Pixel 4 Features Hint At Future Of...

December 14, 2019

This Chrome Extension Brings Instagram Posts’ Likes Back

December 10, 2019

A Freelance Holiday Reminder: How To Be Good...

December 25, 2019

These Were The Top Google Searches And Trends...

December 25, 2019