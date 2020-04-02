Disney To Furlough Staffers After Coronavirus Causes Entertainment Shutdown

An employee cleans the grounds behind the closed gates of Disneyland Park on the first day of the … [+] coronavirus closure in California. (Photo by DAVID MCNEW / AFP) (Photo by DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Topline: With parks shut down, movie theaters closed and film production halted, Disney DIS announced that it will begin furloughing employees after April 19.

Disney has faced unprecedented revenue decline as theme park, store and theater revenue falls to zero, and television advertising revenue takes a hit.

The company did not say how many staffers would be furloughed, but it did say it will affect those whose “jobs aren’t necessary at this time,” in a statement. Workers will continue to receive full healthcare benefits, and the cost of employee and company premiums will be paid by Disney.

With movies like Mulan and Black Widow postponed, and now-shuttered theme parks and experiences representing more than a third of total revenue, Disney has been hit hard by the coronavirus shutdown.

a third of total revenue, Disney has been hit hard by the coronavirus shutdown. On Monday, the company announced its chairman Bob Iger would forego his $3 million salary, though there is no word on the impact to end-of-year bonuses. New CEO Bob Chapek will take a 50% pay-cut to his $2.5 million salary.

The news of the furlough followed analysts downgrading Disney, with Guggenheim Securities analyst Michael Morris noting that “ Disney has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, impacted across virtually every segment of the company.”

On March 19 , Disney began an attempt to raise cash through debt , according to an SEC filing. in hopes of offsetting the lost revenue it will experience from park closures and film delays.

Topline: $41.65 billion. That’s how much Disney’s marketcap has lost since the beginning of March, when the United States URI had its first Coronavirus death.

Source