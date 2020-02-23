Do Airline Passengers Have The Right To Recline?

Unless the airlines choose to remove the option to recline, then they must create the expected … [+] behavior.

Getty

To recline or not to recline? That is the question. To rephrase the famous line from Shakespeare’s Hamlet to fit a more modern dilemma: do airplane passengers have the right to recline—or not?

This question has been posed before. Recently, it made a comeback after a woman posted a video on Twitter showing the man behind her pushing and punching her seat over and over. The only reason he eventually stopped was that he noticed her filming him in the act.

In a surprising turn of events, the flight attended reprimanded the woman for reclining and offered the man pushing on her seat a drink.

Maybe there was more to the story than that. Were angry words exchanged? Did anything happen before or after that isn’t seen in the video? By itself, the video offers a story of what apparently happened at the moment. What should passengers do? Do they have the right to recline? Should they ask permission from the person behind them? What is the proper etiquette?

We turn to a man who should know: Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Airlines. Bastian was interviewed on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” about the incident and said, “I think the proper thing to do is if you’re going to recline into somebody, that you ask if it’s okay first and then you do it.” That’s a very chivalrous thing to do. But what happens if the passenger who is going to be “reclined into” says no? Is asking, “Do you mind if I recline?” really a question, or is it a warning?

I’m a frequent flyer—a very frequent flyer. Since joining American Airline’s frequent flyer program in the mid-1980s, I’ve made Executive Platinum—the highest tier available—every year except one (just after 9/11 in 2001). I know what it’s like to be on a long flight and have the person in front of me recline their seat. I’ve always considered it their right to do so. I admit that it’s hard to open a laptop computer and work when the seat in front of you is fully reclined, but at no point did the airlines ever promise me that wouldn’t happen.

By the way, that’s why they call it “coach class.” Everyone knows the seats in coach are tight. But seat size and comfort are not the issues here. It’s about the ability to recline. If this really is an issue, then why don’t the airlines simply remove the little button that seems to be causing the problem? Or take out a row or two and give the passengers a little extra room? Just a few inches can make a mile of difference.

I realize that removing seats from a plane just to give passengers the ability to recline may not be a financially viable option for the airlines. Like it or not, they are responsible for creating the experience they want their passengers to have. Even if they do provide an extra two or three inches, people would still complain. The “train has left the station” on this one—or should I say, “the plane has left the airport”?

Here’s my take on all of this. Unless the airlines choose to remove the option to recline, then they must create the expected behavior. A small sign on the seat or an announcement is a good place to start. That will at least make people aware.

Perhaps after the seatbelt demonstration, the flight attendant could offer up some suggestions on flight etiquette to passengers. I’m sure many will take this seriously, but I’m smiling to myself as I consider the humor that a Southwest Airlines flight attendant could invoke in a pre-flight announcement:

“To ensure your fellow passengers’ comfort, please keep your seat in the most upright and uncomfortable position throughout the flight.”

Like any company, airlines want to provide the best experience for all their customers. It will be interesting to see if they come up with a solution that satisfies their passengers—as well as their shareholders.

