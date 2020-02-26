Do Reports Of Store Closings And Layoffs At Stage Stores Mean The Final Act Is Near?

Off-price… or off the scene? Jerry Holt/ Jerry.Holt@Startribune.com (Photo By Jerry Holt/Star … [+] Tribune via Getty Images)

Is Stage Stores setting the stage for its final act?

Reports circulated Wednesday afternoon that the troubled retailer had laid off anywhere between 20 and “dozens” of its corporate staff, including buyers and others in the merchandising area.

This comes on top of a separate report that said Stage was closing 60 of its existing Gordmans in addition to ten other department store locations that were scheduled to be converted to the Gordmans off-price format.

The report, from the Retail Dive website, said the company did not respond to requests for comment.

But if the reports are true, they seem to point in the general direction of bigger problems for the chain, which operates about 700 stores under a variety of nameplates including Bealls, Palais Royal, Peebles, Goody’s and the Stage name itself. All are scheduled to be converted to the Gordmans name and off-price format under a radical plan the company previously announced.

“Our future is off-price,” the company said in a presentation earlier this year. Michael Glazer, president and CEO, affirmed the company’s path in a press release, saying, “We remain confident that our off-price strategy will lead to profitable growth in the future.”

Skepticism for the plan has been building since it was first announced and that has only been exacerbated by reports earlier this year, as yet unconfirmed by Stage, that it was looking into outside financing to help with its debt load following a disappointing holiday performance. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year the company was considering a bankruptcy filing though again there was no comment from Stage.

In the meantime, Wall Street has not been very optimistic about all of this either. Since the first of the year, the stock has lost more than 90 percent of its value, closing on Wednesday at 56 cents a share. Stage’s market cap is just barely over $17 million.

What happens next is unknown. In what remains a troubled market for many retailers, closing the curtains and shutting down the houselights is not an unrealistic script for Stage’s next performance.

