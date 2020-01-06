Do The Golden Globes Even Really Matter Anyway?

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (L-R) Lee Jung Eun, Bong Joon-ho, and Song Kang-ho pose in … [+] the press room with award for Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language for “Parasite” during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Last night’s Golden Globe awards were…interesting to say the least (see our full winners list here). With many upsets (no love for Frozen II or The Irishman) and disappointments (Netflix’s Unbelievable won zero out of its four nominations), many are stopping to wonder how much the Golden Globes really mean to them anyway. Certainly it feels important, being the first major award show on the way to the Oscars, but just how good is it at predicting Oscar wins? Perhaps it’s possible that the Golden Globes have been blown up to be bigger than they are.

First we have to consider the fact that the Globes are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is a pretty small group of people. This is in contrast to the Oscars, which has about 8,000 members – the Globes have about 90 – and is mostly made up of film industry members, rather than critics. So, the Globes voting body is clearly not reflective at all of the Oscars voting body. Considering that, the various guild awards are much more reflective, considering they have major overlap with members of the Academy. (One can argue that the Golden Globes aren’t even a good representation of what critics think, considering it is such a minor, selective group of critics.)

The rules of the Golden Globes are also a little different. The awards preclude foreign language films from entering into the night’s top awards, best motion picture -drama, and best motion picture – comedy or musical. (I’ve always found this to be a particularly strange and xenophobic rule coming from a group called the Hollywood Foreign Press.) It should be noted that the Oscars, do not have this same rule. Because of this, in years where a foreign language film is getting major awards buzz, and seems poised to have a real shot at winning best picture, the Globes put themselves at a major disadvantage in predicting said film’s Oscar prospects. Last year, this was a problem with Alfonso Cuaron’s tremendously popular film, Roma, and this year it’s Bong Joon-ho’s masterpiece, Parasite. (While Roma didn’t wind up winning the Oscar for best picture, it was certainly the favorite.) Like Roma last year, Parasite won the Globe for best foreign language film last night.

The rule also ignores whether the film is an American production, something that resulted in the strange categorization of The Farewell, into best foreign language film. While the film is produced by A24, and its dialogue is pretty split between English and Chinese, apparently less than 50% of the dialogue is in English, relegating it to the foreign language category (something that its director Lulu Wang, protests against). For fans sitting at home wondering if The Farewell has a shot at an Oscar best picture nomination (it’s unlikely to win), this does nothing to help indicate (although Awkwafina’s tremendous acting win might).

The Globes also come a little too early for those films with late release dates to build up any steam. Little Women only received two Globe nominations, which were announced before the film premiered on Christmas Day. The film has since gained quite a bit of momentum, especially in strong box office numbers, which may result in more Oscar nominations than the Globes would indicate. To be fair, this didn’t affect Sam Mendes’s 1917, which went home with both best motion picture -drama and best director. The film premiered in a limited number of theaters on Christmas, but doesn’t open wide until January 10.

The Globes are also known for splitting their best picture and lead acting categories between drama and comedy/musical, and while this puts them at a disadvantage in predicting these Oscars’ races (the Oscars tend to reward dramas over comedies), it does give some deserving films and actors that might have gone overlooked the opportunity to shine. Last year, Crazy Rich Asians was nominated for two Globes (best picture – comedy or musical and best lead actress in a comedy or musical), but wasn’t nominated for any Oscars, and the same went for Deadpool in 2017.

Over on the TV side of things, the Globes mostly seem to follow much of the Emmys’ lead. This year, Chernobyl, Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon), and Patricia Arquette (The Act) repeated Emmy wins at the Globes. I do really wish though, that the Globes would separate their supporting acting categories between comedy and drama like the Emmys do. It is simply bizarre to watch Stellan Skarsgard for Chernobyl go up against Alan Arkin for The Kominsky Method, as if we could ever actually compare their performances. On the other hand, the Globes are occasionally a little less snobby than the Emmys, and awards shows and networks that the Emmys never would, for example Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – the Emmys consistently shut the CW out of nominations – have both won multiple Golden Globes in the past. It’s nice to see series that we love get a little recognition, even if not at the Emmys.

We also have to consider the sad fact that the HFPA is overwhelmingly white and male. What else is new, right? But we have to consider the fact that the Academy Awards has added thousands of members in the past few years in an attempt to make the group more diverse. The HFPA has made no such moves. This makes the Golden Globes particularly less relevant from a cultural standpoint, but it also makes me wonder whether more female-centric and/or racially diverse films will do slightly better at the Oscars than they have at the Globes – looking at you Hustlers and Little Women. We’ve certainly seen this happen before, like when Greta Gerwig was shockingly passed over for a Globe nomination for best director for Lady Bird in 2018, but managed to get the nod at the Oscars. (Can she repeat the same feat with this year’s Little Women? We shall see.) The fact of the matter is, however, that with the Globes keeping their nominees so white and male (where in the world is Watchmen in these nominees?), it makes a lot of viewers at home (myself included) feel less interested in what they have to say.

