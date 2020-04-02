Do You Qualify For A Stimulus Check?

Getty

Getty

So, will you get a stimulus check?

Here’s what you need to know.

Stimulus Checks

1. How do you get a stimulus check?

You filed a tax return this year or last year.

2. How much money can I get?

It depends:

Individuals: $1,200

Married Couples: $2,400

Dependent Children: $500 (must be less than 17-years-old)

3. Does it matter how much income you make?

Yes.

4. What are the income thresholds?

There is no minimum adjusted gross income threshold. However, the stimulus check amount phases out by $5 for every $100 above certain income levels based on your tax filing status:

Single Filer: $75,000

Head of Household: $112,500

Married/Joint Filer: $150,000

5. At what income level will I not qualify for a stimulus check?

Single Filer: > $99,000

Joint Filer (no children): > $198,000

6. How do I claim my stimulus check?

Except filing a tax return, you don’t have to do anything to claim your stimulus check. The IRS will send you a check automatically to either your bank account through direct deposit or your mailing address listed on your tax return.

6. When will I get my stimulus check?

Direct Deposit: a few weeks

By Mail: a few weeks (or a few months)

7. I want a stimulus check faster. Can I provide my direct deposit information?

Yes. The IRS will set up a website in the coming weeks for you to submit your bank information for direct deposits.

8. Do I have to pay income taxes on the stimulus check?

No.

9. I’m a senior citizen and/or get Social Security benefits and am not required to file a tax return.

You’re eligible and don’t have to file a tax return. The IRS will use the information on the Form SSA-1099.

10. I haven’t filed my taxes for 2018 or 2019. Can I still file them and get a stimulus check?

Yes.

11. Where can I learn more?

You can learn more from the IRS.

Helpful Resources: What To Do With Your Student Loans

Source