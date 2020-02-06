‘Doctor Strange 2’: What Makes Sam Raimi Different From Previous MCU Directors

404731 04: (EDITORAL USE ONLY, COPYRIGHT COLUMBIA PICTURES) Director Sam Raimi (C), actors Tobey … [+] Maguire and Kirsten Dunst talk on the set of the movie “Spider-Man”. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

Sam Raimi has already directed prior blockbusters, including a superhero trilogy artistically and commercially on par with the biggest MCU movies.

Walt Disney and Marvel are (presumably) bringing on Sam Raimi to replace Scott Derrickson for the upcoming Doctor Strange and the Multiverse Of Madness. Derrickson parted ways with Marvel a few weeks ago, a surprising turn of events considering that his first Benedict Cumberbatch-as-the-Sorcerer-Supreme flick was relatively well-received and earned $677 million worldwide in late 2016. However, be it disagreements with Kevin Feige over how much of a “horror movie” the sequel could be, disagreements over to what extent the Doctor Strange sequel would be explicitly connected to Disney+’s WandaVision, or just “life is complicated,” Derrickson became the latest director to part ways (on seemingly amicable terms) with the MCU machine. Marvel as replaced him with a guy whose Spider-Man movies were the Avengers of their day.

As you presumably know, Sam Raimi is a pioneering genre filmmaker whose The Evil Dead spawned a thousand rip-offs (and 2,000 versions of The Evil Dead on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K HD) and turned Bruce Campbell into a slow-burn pop culture icon once the kids who grew up on the three Ash flicks (including Evil Dead 2 in 1987 and Army of Darkness in 1993) became the proverbial adults in the room in terms of entertainment media and geek press. Moreover, while he helmed his share of studio programmers (The Gift, A Simple Plan, Darkman, etc.), Raimi is best known for Sony’s initial Spider-Man trilogy, the first of which was the first time since Tim Burton’s Batman that a comic book superhero movie was an A-level global tentpole.

The original Tobey Maguire/Kirstin Dunst adventure rode a wave of post-9/11 patriotism/nationalism, solid pre-release reviews and a decades-long desire for a big Spider-Man flick to become the first $100 million-plus opener in summer 2002. It would earn $821 million worldwide. Spider-Man 2 earned rave reviews and $783 million while Spider-Man 3 cost around $260 million while earning mixed reviews but still earned $890 million worldwide (in 2007, without 3-D, Chinese expansion or much of an IMAX bump). However, creative squabbles (Raimi was pressured to include fan-favorite Venom in the third flick) and concerns about a ballooning budget for Spider-Man 4 led Sony and Raimi to part ways. Ten years ago last month, Sony announced that they would be rebooting the franchise in what would become The Amazing Spider-Man.

All of this makes Raimi a fascinating pick for Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2. This is the first time where a filmmaker has entered the MCU with a resume containing blockbuster movies at least as big as a stereotypical MCU flick. Adjusted for inflation, Spider-Man ($402 million in 2002/$638 million adjusted) sold more tickets in North America than any solo superhero save for Black Panther ($700 million in 2018) and The Dark Knight ($534 million in 2008/$675 million adjusted). Spider-Man 3’s $890 million cume would be, give-or-take 3-D and expansion, around $1.181 billion worldwide while Spider-Man’s $821 million global cume would be around $1.3 billion. This is the first time Marvel has hired a director that could arguably be considered, at least in his prime, “bigger than Marvel.”

Spider-Man 3 was 13 years ago, Drag Me to Hell opened in 2009 and even Disney’s Oz: The Great and Powerful (an Army of Darkness remake disguised as a kid-friendly Wizard of Oz prequel) earned $494 million worldwide on a $215 million budget in March of 2013. That’s not to say Raimi has been “brought low,” but more that there isn’t a theatrical marketplace for films like For the Love of the Game or The Quick and the Dead like there once was. It’s not entirely unlike Warner Bros. flirting with hiring Robert Zemeckis to direct The Flash three years ago (that property needed younger filmmakers as opposed to someone best known for a time-travel comedy), but let’s hope this all plays out like Nancy Myers’ The Intern.

What’s interesting beyond just Raimi’s resume is that this pick harkens back to the Phase One strategy of picking established genre filmmakers whose prior movies were kinda/sorta like the one in question. They hired “Mr. Shakespeare,” Kenneth Branagh, to direct the first Thor. They hired Joe Johnston (The Rocketeer and Jurassic Park III) to direct Captain America: The First Avenger. We can debate how “established” Joss Whedon and Shane Black were, as the former was a TV filmmaker while the latter was best known as a screenwriter, but Marvel ended up with an Avengers movie that felt like a kick-ass season finale of Firefly and an Iron Man 3 that felt like a prototypical Shane Black action-comedy. Even the two Ant-Man movies feel like Peyton Reed flicks.

They’ve since pursued comparatively untested filmmakers or indie darlings. They hired Taika Waititi and let him run wild on Thor: Ragnarok. They hired Ryan Coogler fresh off Fruitvale Station and Creed and let him make the Black Panther movie he had in his head, and they gave James Gunn his first mega-budget movie following Slither and Super. Whether this is about creative control, indie cred or the notion that the eclectic directors will handle the character work (Marvel’s most important component) while second-unit theoretically handles much of the action, it’s barely a surprise anymore when Marvel hires someone like Chloé Zhao for Eternals. As such, hiring an old pro with a geek-specific resume and blockbusters to rival the Avengers to helm an MCU movie is indeed a twist.

I’ll wonder out loud how Sam Raimi will fit in a Doctor Strange sequel that is being set up as a gamechanger/season premiere for the significant Phase-Four story, that is also intended to connect the Disney+ TV shows to the movies while introducing the multiverse and setting up whatever status quo changes come next. Spider-Man 2 was an uncommonly pared-down sequel, offering a character-specific passion play with far less plot than even the first origin story-specific Spider-Man movie. Conversely, Raimi struggled with corporate demands over story choices and delivered an overstuffed and over-plotted Spider-Man 3 to everyone’s relative disaffection. That said, Kevin Feige was an associate producer on Spider-Man and an executive producer on the sequels. I’m assuming implicit “I’m not Avi Arad” promises were made.

It’s a shocking pick in that Raimi’s Spider-Man movies were the Avengers flicks of their day. It’s Marvel’s first unquestionable “studio vet” hire since Peyton Reed for Ant-Man, if not Joe Johnson for Captain America. And, yes, (speculation alert) if Doctor Strange 2 really does play in the multiverse, we may see something resembling Spider-Man 4 after all, although that version of Peter Parker apparently died in the first act of Into the Spider-Verse. I’m presuming J.K. Simmons and Bruce Campbell should be waiting by the phone. Sam Raimi is an unconventional pick for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and it may mean nothing more than wanting someone who could dive in headfirst and meet the release date. Or maybe Raimi and Feige can make magic again.

