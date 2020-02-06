Does ‘Birds Of Prey’ Have A Post-Credits Scene And Should You Stick Around To See It?

on my blog.

Birds of Prey

Credit: Warner Bros

It’s finally here. Birds of Prey lands in theaters this evening and it’s already being hailed as one of the best DCEU films yet.

Some are calling it the funniest superhero movie since the original Deadpool. It’s getting reviews better than most of the DCEU, more in-line with Wonder Woman and Joker than Suicide Squad or Batman vs Superman.

That’s all very exciting news. The DCEU has been playing second fiddle to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for way too long, and it’s terrific to see Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) help lead the charge.

In any case, the question now is whether or not Birds of Prey has a post-credits scene like so many other superhero films in both the MCU and DCEU.

The answer to that question is complicated. No, Birds of Prey does not have a post-credits or mid-credits scene. But everyone who has been to the movie already says there is something after the credits that fans may want to stick around for. What that something is remains to be seen. You’ll have to decide whether or not it’s worth unraveling the mystery (which may depend entirely on your bladder).

Birds of Prey stars Robbie as Harley Quinn alongside a number of other badass female leads including Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and Detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). The villains include Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina) and Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor). McGregor previously starred alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the third season of Fargo.

Birds of Prey

Credit: Warner Bros

What’s next for the DCEU lineup after Birds of Prey?

June 2020 we get Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, many decades after the events of the first movie.

In June of 2021 the rebooted Dark Knight returns with The Batman starring Robert Pattinson.

James Gunn’s Suicide Squad reboot will land later that same summer on August 6th which is very exciting.

In December 2021 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Black Adam will land in theaters.

Finally, in 2022 a Shazam! sequel is set to hit theaters.

Sometime beyond that Aquaman 2 and The Flash movies will release. There’s also a Green Lantern Corps film and a new Superman in the works (rumor has it Michael B. Jordan could replace Henry Cavill). These are all a long ways off.

