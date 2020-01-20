Does Las Vegas Raiders-Tom Brady Marriage Make Sense?

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after losing an NFL wild-card playoff … [+] football game to the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Tom Brady question is going to dominate the NFL offseason. Questions about his NFL future have been percolating for months and picked up once the legendary quarterback’s New England Patriots were eliminated in the AFC wild card round earlier this month.

Saturday night in Las Vegas, the Brady 2020 buzz cranked up when he was seen chatting with Raiders’ owner Mark Davis at the Conor McGregor-Donald Cerrone UFC bout. UFC czar Dana White added fuel to the fire by saying the Brady-Raiders marriage talk is real.

If the Brady-Las Vegas possibility (they officially become the Las Vegas Raiders in March and will play in a new stadium just off the Strip this season) really does have legs, should it?

Is it really a good idea for both Brady and the Raiders?

Of course, it is far from a certainty that Brady will leave Nee England as a free agent. It would be one of the more stunning decisions in NFL history. Brady has been the face of the franchise for nearly two decades. He transformed from a sixth-round pick to a quarterback who has won a record six Super Bowl rings. Seeing Brady, who turns 43 in August, finish his career in another uniform and playing for a coach other than Bill Belichick and cashing a check from an owner who is not Robert Kraft would be surreal.

But, of course, there has been rumblings that Brady may want a fresh star elsewhere and he did design his contract to allow him to become a free agent in 2020. After the Patriots’ season ended, Brady did not discount the possibility of him playing somewhere else next season.

The Raiders have been connected often to Brady in recent weeks and, of course, the fight-night chat with Davis only stokes the speculation.

But would it be a good thing for Brady?

He is used to contending for the Super Bowl every year. The Patriots have won the AFC East division 11 straight seasons. The Raiders went 7-9 in 2019. They are rebuilding and no sure thing to compete this season.

They also have to retool their receiving corps, which may not appeal to Brady and have a weak defense that puts pressure on the offense.

There could be some aspects of playing for the Raiders that would appeal to Brady, though. The Raiders have a stout running game, led by Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite Josh Jacobs. That could attract Brady, who showed signs of losing some arm ability in 2019.

Brady is from the Bay Area and may want to end his career near the West Coast. Also, being part of the historic Las Vegas move could be attractive.

While there are pros and cons to joining the Raiders for Brady, the scenario is also complex from the Raiders’ perspective.

The Raiders have a quarterback, of course. Derek Carr is entering the third year of a five-year, $125 million contract that made him the richest player in NFL history when it was agreed upon three years ago. However, Carr hasn’t been the same player he was prior to breaking his ankle in Week 16 of the 2016 season in which he was a legitimate MVP candidate. Carr is decent, but there have some rumblings that Oakland coach Jon Gruden may want to upgrade the position.

But is trading or cutting Carr and replacing him with a 43-year-old stop gap prudent? Brady, of course, will be a short-term answer for whatever team he plays for.

Should a rebuilding team take Brady on, knowing it will have to find another solution at quarterback sooner rather than later?

The Raiders are projected have a about $70 million in salary-cap room this offseason. They can easily fit in Brady. Still, while it’s financially feasible, it may not be the most wise football decision.

Simply put, if the Raiders are going to replace Carr, they probably should do it with a 22-year-old not a 43-year-old.

So, while the Davis-Brady Vegas photo op was fun, it still doesn’t make the greatest football sense for both Brady and the Raiders.

Source