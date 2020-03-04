Does Wayne Rooney Deserve More Respect From Manchester United?

DERBY, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 04: Wayne Rooney of Derby County in action during the FA Cup Fourth Round … [+] Replay match between Derby County and Northampton Town at Pride Park on February 04, 2020 in Derby, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Wayne Rooney derby

This has been the rather clunky phrase used to describe Manchester United’s visit to play Derby County at Pride Park in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday.

It will also be the first time Rooney plays against his former team since his return to England from the MLS late last year.

When the 34-year-old Rooney appears from the tunnel for Derby he will doubtlessly get a warm reception from the thousands of travelling United fans.

After all, Rooney played 559 games for United over 13 seasons, winning 12 trophies, and most notably of all, scoring 253 goals to overtake Sir Bobby Charlton to become the club’s highest goal scorer of all-time.

It would be assumed this would guarantee Rooney legendary status at Old Trafford, but he has a rather more complex relationship with United’s fans.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 27: Wayne Rooney of Manchester United during the Premier League … [+] match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on November 27, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Getty Images

After he arrived in the summer of 2004 Rooney was embraced as one of the most exciting young talents in the world.

He would score a hat-trick on his United debut, and in time work in tandem with Cristiano Ronaldo to deliver three consecutive Premier League titles between 2007 and 2009, and the Champions League in 2008.

When Ronaldo left for Real Madrid in 2009, Rooney responded by having his most prolific season for United, scoring 34 goals, and being voted the Footballer of the Year for the first time in May 2010.

But Rooney’s relationship with United’s fans probably never recovered after he questioned the club’s ambition and handed in a transfer request later that year.

The former England captain declared his intention to leave as he had been unimpressed with the calibre of signings made to replace Ronaldo.

LISBON, PORTUGAL – SEPTEMBER 13: Sir Alex Ferguson (L) and Wayne Rooney of Manchester United in … [+] action during a first team training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group C match against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz on September 13, 2011 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United via Getty Images

He would face the full wrath of a shocked Sir Alex Ferguson, and the club’s fans who at the next home game made their feelings known with an array of signs in the stands, including “Who’s the whore now Wayne?

United’s history is littered with legends asking for a move, including George Best, Denis Law and Eric Cantona, but it didn’t leave a blemish on any of them, whereas Rooney was never able to get past this perceived disloyalty.

Rooney would buckle down to help win two further Premier League titles in 2011 and 2013, and make a return to the Champions League final in 2011.

But towards the end of Sir Alex Ferguson’s last season in 2012-13 Rooney began to be used less and less, and was even dropped for a Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

At the end of that season the United manager revealed Rooney had made another transfer request, amid growing interest from Chelsea.

Rooney has since denied this, and said he only suggested it might be better for him to move on, rather than making a formal request.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MARCH 11: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United celebrates scoring their … [+] second goal during the UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round Second Leg match between Manchester United and Inter Milan at Old Trafford on March 11 2009 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United via Getty Images

But whatever the truth it only hardened opinion about Rooney amongst some United fans who saw him as far too eager to leave the club.

Ferguson retired that summer, but had he stayed, there is no doubt he would have sold Rooney, for in his autobiography, published that autumn, he revealed his belief that the player’s abilities had declined.

“In my final year, when he was left out a few times, I felt he was struggling to get by people and had lost some of his old thrust,” Ferguson said. “He was capable of making extraordinary contributions… but, as time wore on, I felt he struggled more and more to do it for 90 minutes, and he seemed to tire in games.”

In the following four years Rooney spent at Old Trafford without Ferguson he did diminish as a player, and by the time he passed Sir Bobby Charlton to become United’s highest ever goal scorer he was a shadow of the player he had been.

Time is a great healer, and so Rooney will be treated with a huge amount of affection by the United fans at Pride Park.

But he will still never command the same love afforded to former United players like Best or Cantona, and probably forever be denied the unconditional respect his achievements deserve.

