‘Dogs Of The Dow’ Underperformed In January

written by Forbes February 2, 2020
Photo: Richard Drew

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The six “Dogs of the Dow” for 2020 had an aggregate decline of 4.2% in January versus a loss of just 1% for the overall Dow Jones Industrial average.

As 2020 began there were only eight Dow components with a dividend yield above 3%. I vetoed Dow Inc. (DOW) as it does not belong in the Dow 30 due to a lack of historical data. I also vetoed Walgreens Boots Alliance (WMA) on the notion that the stock could go private in 2020.

There are two more stocks in the Dow with a dividend yield above 3% but I do not make changes to the “Dogs of the Dow” kennel during the year.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) is down 4.1% year-to-date and its dividend yield rose to 3.22% in January, up from 2.38% at the end of 2019.

Caterpillar (CAT) is down 11.1% year-to-date and its dividend yield rose to 3.15% in January.

The Scorecard for the 2020 “Dogs of the Dow”

Th Only Winner Is IBM

Scorecard For TH 2020 Dogs Of The Dow

Global Market Comsultants

Chevron (CVX) now has a dividend yield of 4.63%, up from 4.18% at the beginning of the year. The weekly chart for Chevron is negative with the stock below its five-week modified moving average at $114.91 and below its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $114.44. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week declining to 31.40. With the stock at $107.14, it’s below its quarterly pivot at $114.54 with is monthly and annual risky levels at $119.91 and $122.02.

International Business Machines (IBM) now has a dividend yield of 4.85% versus 4.95% at the beginning of the year. The weekly chart for IBM is positive with the stock above its five-week MMA at $138.31 but below its 200-week SMA or reversion to the mean at $147.78. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week rising to 62.71. With the stock at $143.73 its quarterly and annual value levels are $124.47 and $122.42, respectively, with its semiannual and monthly risky levels at $147.80 and $152.29, respectively.

Pfizer (PFE) now has a dividend yield at 4.15%, up from 3.88% as 2020 began. The weekly chart is negative with the stock below its five-week MMA at $38.80. The stock is just above its 200-week SMA or reversion to the mean at $37.03, which was tested at last week’s low. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 79.60, falling below the overbought threshold of 80.00. With the stock at $37.24, its monthly value level is $34.97 with its semiannual, quarterly and annual risky levels at $43.08, $43.68 and $47.22, respectively.

3M Company (MMM) now has a dividend yield of 3.70%, up from 3.43% as 2020 began. The weekly chart is negative with the stock below its five-week MMA at $172.74. The stock is below its 200-week SMA or reversion to the mean at $193.39. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week declining to78.43 falling below the overbought threshold of 80.00. With the stock at $158.66 its quarterly value level is $145.93 with its monthly, semiannual and annual risky levels at $174.18, $229.51 and $252.80, respectively.

Verizon (VZ) now has a dividend yield of 4.19%, up from 4.03% as 2020 began. The weekly chart is negative with the stock below its five-week MMA at $60.14. The stock is well above its 200-week SMA or reversion to the mean at $52.86. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week declining to 48.03. With the stock at $59.44, it’s just below its quarterly pivot at $69.77 with semiannual, monthly and annual risky levels at $63.40, $63.85 and $64.49, respectively.

ExxonMobil (XOM) now has a dividend yield of 5,56%, up from 5.16% as 2020 began. The weekly chart is negative with the stock above its five-week MMA at $67.45 and below its 200-week SMA or reversion to the mean at $80.06. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week declining to 26.68. With the stock at $62.12, it’s below monthly and quarterly pivots at $66.96 and $67.06, respectively, with annual and semiannual risky levels at $79.64 and $81.05, respectively.

Want to learn how to integrate trading levels into your every day trading strategy? Check out my new publication, 2-Second Trader.

