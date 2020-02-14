Home Business DOJ Charges Against Chinese Concerns Alert US Businesses To Watch Their Supply Chains
Business

DOJ Charges Against Chinese Concerns Alert US Businesses To Watch Their Supply Chains

written by Forbes February 14, 2020
DOJ Charges Against Chinese Concerns Alert US Businesses To Watch Their Supply Chains
DOJ Charges Against Chinese Concerns Alert US Businesses To Watch Their Supply Chains by Neil Edwards

DOJ Charges Against Chinese Concerns Alert US Businesses To Watch Their Supply Chains by Neil … [+] Edwards

By Wangdora92

This week, the United States Department of Justice charged China’s Huawei for racketeering and stealing trade secrets, as well as China’s People’s Liberation Army with computer fraud, wire fraud, and espionage for hacking into Equifax.  

These systematic assaults from foreign entities such as China alert US businesses to watch their supply chains.   Cybersecurity threats come in many shapes and forms including cloud, hardware, software, third-party data sharing, Internet of Things, contractor, and employee risks.   

Over the past few years, Russia wreaked Havoc globally with NotPetya and Havex while China caused its own mischief with the ShadowPad and XcodeGhost virus.  North Korea extracted revenge on Sony executives by hacking their emails. Each of these attacks caused billions of dollars in economic as well as reputational damage to these companies.

The United States government provides several resources to American businesses on reducing the threat to their supply chains. The National Institute for Standards and Technology or NIST helps organizations understand and improve their management of cybersecurity risk.  Their cybersecurity framework provides guidelines for identifying, protecting, responding, and recovering from threats.  The National Counter-Intelligence and Security Center is another good resource covering some of the latest thinking in cybersecurity and supply chain threats.  

Commercial companies such as BitSite, Prevalent, and Security Scorecard help organizations understand and monitor the risks to their physical and cyber supply chains.  Management consulting firms including Accenture, Deloitte Consulting, KPMG Consulting, and PriceWaterhouseCoopers have dedicated practices and tools to help organizations manage risk.  

Huawei fought back in their public statement, “This is political persecution, plain and simple. These charges do not reveal anything new.”   Two Department of Department of Justice cases against Chinese concerns in the past week may be a good reminder for US businesses to double down on their supply chains security efforts.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Report: 49ers Set To Sign George Kittle To...

February 2, 2020

Nail Your 2020 Resolution With Help From These...

January 2, 2020

Director Matt Reeves Reveals First Look At ‘The...

February 14, 2020

New Study Suggests Raising Taxes On E-Cigarettes Could...

February 11, 2020

Recovery In The Cloud: An Online Alternative To...

January 1, 2020

Why Private Equity Firms Are Not The Same...

January 28, 2020

Georgia QB Jake Fromm Enters 2020 NFL Draft

January 9, 2020

4K Review: ‘Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil’ Is Another...

January 7, 2020

Standing Up For Human Rights For Everyone

December 9, 2019

Intro To FC Barcelona Math: How To Make...

January 19, 2020

Leave a Comment