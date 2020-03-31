Dolly Parton To Read Bedtime Stories To Children Online

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 05: Dolly Parton attends We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton … [+] & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Singer Dolly Parton who created the Imagination Library to make free books available to children, will be reading from some of those books over the internet for the next 10 weeks beginning Thursday, April 2nd.

The books will be age appropriate, all selected from the library’s collection. She’ll be reading the stories as families sheltere-in-place due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and hopes her message of love and keeping hope alive, might offer inspiration.

“This is something I’ve been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right,” she explains. “I think it’s pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and share some love. It’s an honor for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh, they make us think.”

Over the past years, Dolly has become known as “The Book Lady” to millions of children through her Imagination Library. She created the program to honor her late father who never learned to read. It makes books available to children for free, from birth until they start school, regardless of the family’s income.

A documentary sharing the behind-the-scenes story of her Imagination Library called The Library That Dolly Built was originally scheduled to premiere this week, but has been pushed back to September. The Imagination Library began in Dolly’s hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee in 1995. It’s now active in all 50 states, as well as five countries, and has given away more than 135-million books.

Dolly will read those online bedtime stories on Thursday nights beginning at 7pm EST for the next 10 weeks in a row (April 2nd through June 4th) Featured books will include “There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake,” Llama Llama Red Pajama,” I Am a Rainbow” (written by Parton herself), and many more.

The stories can be heard via the Imagination Library’s Facebook page or Dolly Parton’s website at

